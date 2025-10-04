Tesla Optimus goes full Matrix, learns Kung Fu using AI, NOT tele-operation

Tesla has shown off their latest Optimus robot video. In the clip, we see the humanoid robot mothing very smoothly as it ‘learns Kung Fu’.

In the 30 second video, we see Optimus perform a series of movements, in close proximity to a human, both performing a combination of martial arts moves.

The video starts off with an impressive interaction with the human, touching hands to confirm each fighter is ready.

As the moves continue, it’s clear that Optimus’ physical abilities are on display, rapidly and smoothly moving through a range of motions. While Kung Fu is not likely one of the first applications for humanoid robotics, the range of motions shown here are critical in performing everyday tasks.

If we think back on previous videos, they were sped up, because the capabilities of the robot were much slower.

Optimus has gone through multiple revisions over the years and we know Tesla are working on V3, but it looks like we’re continuing to see version 2.5.

We know there are 3rd generation hands on the way with 22 degrees of freedom, but in the video we barely see the hands/fingers move, so clearly Tesla aren’t ready to show them off.

One of the most impressive segments of video is around the 22 second mark where the human pushes Optimus back and the robot absorbs the pressure movement and accommodates.

The footwork is really impressive, with Optimus even doing a hope to catch its own body weight and prevent it from falling over. We’ve seen dancing videos before from Tesla, but this range of motion and speed show real progress, particularly given the way this is achieved.

Tesla Optimus learning Kung Fu pic.twitter.com/ziEuiiKWn7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2025

Running on AI

Perhaps the most important detail on this video was provided in a reply from Elon Musk who confirmed what we’re seeing is driven by AI, not tele-operated.

When Tesla launched their diner, there was a lot of coverage of Optimus serving popcorn, but once you understand there was a human remotely operating it, it became a lot less impressive.

The confirmation this is running on AI, suggests that the moves that Optimus is performing here are done locally, completely from the hardware inside its body.

AI, not tele-operated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2025

AI Lead, Ashok Elluswamy suggests a future where Tesla FSD in the cars and Optimus humanoid robot could run on the same model. This would suggest AGI, a general intelligence that could take inputs and convert to outputs, accommodating for the hardware differences (body/chassis).

Just the beginning! Once the AI models for self-driving and Optimus unify it’s going to be 🔥



It’s a great time to join the @Tesla_AI team to work on the coolest products on the planet!!https://t.co/PMpxWUNVSY https://t.co/Ngk4ViSMwB — Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) October 4, 2025

A fun part of the video is seeing the Optimus robots in the background, one on the charger, another on the right facing away with what appears to be a charging backpack, but certainly the port to dock.