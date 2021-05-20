Tesla Roadster with SpaceX package will do 0-60mph in a stunning 1.1 seconds

The unreleased Tesla Roadster is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum right now and a new information panel has been positioned in front of the car.

@BLKMDL3 on Twitter snapped a photo of this info which confirmed the SpaceX package for Roadster will propel the car to 0-60mph in an insane 1.1 seconds. The website officially lists the time as <1.9 seconds for the non-spaceX package. There’s currently no price tag for the upgrade, but if you have a few hundred thousand spare for the Roadster, you’re probably going to stretch the extra dollars for this never before seen performance.

To put that acceleration in perspective, the fastest production car to date has been the Porsche 918 Spyder at 2.1s. At those speeds every tenth of a second is increasingly difficult to reduce, so to go a full second faster is absolutely a step change in what we’ve experienced from road cars.

This translates to a force of 2.49G on your body if you plant the right foot, lucky Tesla has great traction control.

https://twitter.com/BLKMDL3/status/1395236250588569600

If you’re anywhere close, The Tesla Roadster will be at the Petersen Automotive Museum for 2 weeks and has been there for a couple of days already, so be fast.