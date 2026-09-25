Tesla Semi is finally ready to roll

Tesla first drove a prototype Semi onto the stage back in 2017. Nine years later, the company is finally ready to roll their Class 8 Semi truck.

This morning Australian time, Tesla is livestreaming the official opening of its dedicated Semi factory in Sparks, Nevada. It’ll be broadcast on X from the official Tesla_Semi account.

The 1.7 million square foot plant next to Gigafactory Nevada is sized for as many as 50,000 trucks a year once the line is fully ramped.

Streaming live at 6pm PDT tomorrow https://t.co/eTDVRTFjOf — Tesla Semi (@tesla_semi) September 24, 2026

The international date/times for different time zones is available below.

United States

Eastern (New York, Miami): 9:00 PM Thursday 24 September (EDT)

Central (Chicago, Dallas): 8:00 PM Thursday 24 September (CDT)

Mountain (Denver): 7:00 PM Thursday 24 September (MDT)

Pacific (Los Angeles, Seattle): 6:00 PM Thursday 24 September (PDT)

Alaska (Anchorage): 5:00 PM Thursday 24 September (AKDT)

Hawaii (Honolulu): 3:00 PM Thursday 24 September (HST)

Elsewhere

London: 2:00 AM Friday 25 September (BST)

Paris / Berlin: 3:00 AM Friday 25 September (CEST)

Moscow: 4:00 AM Friday 25 September (MSK)

Dubai: 5:00 AM Friday 25 September (GST)

India (Mumbai, Delhi): 6:30 AM Friday 25 September (IST)

Singapore / Hong Kong / Beijing: 9:00 AM Friday 25 September (UTC+8)

Tokyo: 10:00 AM Friday 25 September (JST)

Australia Eastern: 11:00 AM Friday 25 September (AEST)

Auckland: 1:00 PM Friday 25 September (NZST)

Today’s “Semi Rollout” event is being attended by a number of people and businesses that ordered a Tesla Semi and attendees are starting to share content from the event.

SERobinsonJr shared this photo that shows the final inspection booths at the end of the production line.

Tesla with the great optics as usual pic.twitter.com/OxIW3KgvKE — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) September 24, 2026

Here’s another from Kyle Connor of Out of Spec fame who had a chance to drive the Semi.

In the video, he indicates he floors it, and we see the acceleration of the Semi.. from my count, the Semi accelerates to 43mph (70kms/hr) in around 7 seconds.

While the load being carried isn’t clear in this video, a future video details the whole combination (tractor + trailer + cargo) weighs 62,000 pounds. Traditional Diesel Semi trucks (half-loaded) takes around 20–35 seconds to reach this speed.

A heavily loaded Semi may take as much as 35–60+ seconds, particularly for some older or lower-power combinations.

Tesla Semi full throttle launch 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ENbYCyEvbY — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) September 24, 2026

A further video shows the Semi, with its central driving position (perfect for deploying internationally to markets like Australia).

Tesla Semi WOT at 62k lbs gross combined pic.twitter.com/n5pjKTpbY7 — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) September 24, 2026

Munro Live, who famously shared teardowns of Tesla and other electric vehicles, is attending the event. One of their big revelations was Tesla’s use of an octovalve which innovated on cooling design.

The new Semi radiator and cooling photo shared by Munro, looks like Tesla engineering under @larsmoravy are at it again with cooling on the Semi.

@SERobinsonJr also shared the significant difference in noise created by the fully electric Semi.

The Tesla Semi is quiter than the people talking pic.twitter.com/X0yx3Ab2gH — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) September 24, 2026

A video from @HinrichsZane shows a number of Semi’s at the launch event, these feature branding from a number of transport and logistics companies.

Tesla Semi Pre-Reveal Revealed!



Excited to share this segment of the drone flight one day prior to the Tesla Semi Reveal event.



They have added branding to several Tesla new generation semis.



Including:

Pepsico

US Foods

Einride

LTS

Nevoya

OK Produce

ABF Freight

DHL

WattEV… pic.twitter.com/KoFOg2FouR — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) September 24, 2026

Timeline

With Today’s event celebrating the launch of the production line, and likely the first official production deliveries, it’s worth looking back at how we got to today, across key milestones.

16 November 2017 : prototype reveal in Hawthorne. Production promised for 2019.

: prototype reveal in Hawthorne. Production promised for 2019. November 2017 : official prices of US$150,000 and US$180,000. Reservations at US$20,000.

: official prices of US$150,000 and US$180,000. Reservations at US$20,000. December 2017: PepsiCo reserves 100 trucks.

PepsiCo reserves 100 trucks. 2019–2021 : production date slides to 2020, then 2022.

: production date slides to 2020, then 2022. October 2022 : limited production begins.

: limited production begins. 1 December 2022 : first deliveries to PepsiCo in Nevada.

: first deliveries to PepsiCo in Nevada. 2023–2025 : pilot fleets only. Volume factory under construction.

: pilot fleets only. Volume factory under construction. 23 March 2026 : lighter production-spec Semi shown.

: lighter production-spec Semi shown. 29 April 2026 : first truck off the high-volume Sparks line.

: first truck off the high-volume Sparks line. September 2026: Europe specs at IAA, 2,500-truck ZET SCALE order, official factory rollout.

Race the Semi

Phase 9 of the Tesla Referral Programme ended on February 2nd, 2019. Included in this was a referral bonus called Race the Semi. Now the deliveries are happening, this is now possible and I’d love to see Tesla honor it.