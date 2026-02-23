Tesla’s 6-seat Model Y confirmed for Australia!

The Tesla Model Y L is coming to Australia. Confirmed by a new approval on the Australian Department of Transport’s ROVER website.

This certification, known as a Road Vehicle Descriptor, provides a technical breakdown of what we can expect from the 2026 Model Y.

The most significant news is the inclusion of a new 6-seater variant, officially designated as the Model Y L.

This will make a number of larger families happy and offers a 2,2,2 seating confiuration which has the added benefit of more space for the middle row occupants.

What makes the Model Y L different

The Model Y L is a departure from the standard dimensions we have seen on the electric SUV since its launch. According to the certification data, the vehicle length has grown to 4,969 mm, which is a significant 177 mm increase over the standard 4,792 mm length of the current variants.

To accommodate the extra row of seating and provide more legroom, the wheelbase has also been stretched. The new Model Y L features a 3,040 mm wheelbase, compared to the 2,890 mm found on the standard variants.

This extra room is put to good use with a 6-seater configuration. While North America have had a cramped 7-seater option for years, the 6-seater “captain’s chair” layout is designed for comfort and easier access to the third row.

Technical specifications and performance

The 6-seater Model Y L (variant YL5NDB) is no slouch when it comes to performance. The filing indicates it will be powered by a dual-motor system producing 378 kW of net engine power.

It carries a tare mass of 2,088 kg, making it slightly heavier than the standard Long Range variant. The gross vehicle mass is rated at 2,651 kg to handle the additional passenger load.

Interestingly, the Model Y L will sport a staggered wheel setup to handle the extra weight and length. It is certified with 255/45R19 tyres on the front and wider 275/45R19 tyres on the rear.

Global context of the 6-seater Model Y

While the 6-seater configuration is new to our shores, Tesla has been testing the waters with this layout in other markets. In China, the Model Y has remained a 5-seater despite rumours of a larger version, but the Gigafactory Shanghai is widely expected to be the source for this new long-wheelbase model.

The 6-seater layout is often seen as a more premium offering than a 7-seater. By removing the middle seat in the second row, Tesla provides a walk-through path to the rear, making the cabin feel much airier.

This move aligns the Model Y more closely with the Model X, which has long been praised for its 6-seater configuration. For Australian families who found the Model X too expensive or too large for their garage, this could be the perfect middle ground.

Estimating the Australian price

Tesla hasn’t updated the Australian website with official pricing for the Model Y L just yet. However, we can look at the current price spreads and the cost of additional seating in other markets to estimate what you will need to pay.

The current Model Y Long Range starts at roughly A$69,900 before on-road costs. Given the Model Y L features a larger body, a longer wheelbase, and the additional interior hardware, it is likely to command a premium.

In other markets, the additional row of seating usually adds around A$3,000 to A$5,000 to the price tag. When you factor in the unique body stampings for the long-wheelbase version, we expect the Model Y L to start at approximately A$78,900.

This would slot in nicely with the current price points at A$58,900, $68,900, then quite a jump to the $89,400 performance model.

Visual changes and the Juniper refresh

The images included in the certification documents confirm that the Model Y will receive the “Juniper” design language. This matches the updated Model 3 Highland with slimmer, more aggressive headlights and a more aerodynamic front bumper.

The rear of the vehicle features that now famous indirect light bar that spans the width of the tailgate, incorporating the Tesla wordmark. This gives the SUV a much more modern and premium look compared to the original design.

Inside, we expect much of the same in the other Model Y variants.

Availability in Australia

Given we now have official confirmation Tesla will bring the Model Y L to Australia (there’s no reason to get approval if you weren’t), it suggests that a launch is very close.

Typically, once these documents appear in the regulator’s database, an official announcement follows within weeks.

Tesla has a history of launching new variants quietly via website updates. It is worth keeping a close eye on the Tesla configurator over the coming month as they transition from the current stock to the new Juniper variants.

This update represents a massive win for the Australian EV market. Having a dedicated 6-seater electric SUV from the most popular brand in the country will likely convince many more families to make the switch to an EV.

For more information, head to https://www.tesla.com/en_au/modely

Credit to Rob Grieves for discovering the approval on the Rover website. ROVER is an administration system for the Road Vehicle Standards (RVS) legislation by the Department of Transport.