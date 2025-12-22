Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) finally lives up to its name

Tesla engineers have been working on making their cars drive themselves for the best part of a decade. Having been criticised for being late, they never stopped, continuing to iterate and take advantage of innovations in the AI industry.

Today, in late 2025, Tesla vehicles are driving without people in the driver’s seat or the passenger seat; the entire front row is empty, and in some cases, are driving without humans in the vehicle at all.

Tesla customers who purchase or subscribe to FSD have v14.2 in their vehicles, many of which are enjoying intervention-free driving, but are still technically required to monitor the vehicle and are responsible for it.

Tesla is showing off an updated version of their software (build number unknown), which allows the car to drive autonomously, with nobody in the front row. Principal Software Engineer, Autopilot Phil Duan shared the following video on X earlier today (Dec 22, 2025).

The video titled ‘Along for the ride in unsupervised FSD testing’ shows a Tesla Model 3 driving among other vehicles and road users, successfully navigating corners. This is our best indication yet that Tesla has reached a level of confidence with the software that removes the safety rider and delivers on their promise of FSD Unsupervised.

Along for the ride in unsupervised FSD testing https://t.co/boKqtsD2lj pic.twitter.com/AsyBHnndj8 — Phil Duan (@philduan) December 21, 2025

While this video is of a Tesla employee riding in the back, they are not yet offering FSD (unsupervised) rides to customers, leaving the obvious question.. for how long?

With the impending launch of a dedicated robotaxi vehicle – the Cybercab, the software has to be ready to drive, as the next vehicle from Tesla won’t have a steering wheel or pedals.

With the move to FSD (unsupervised), Tesla can no longer rely on a human to intervene if the software has an issue, which moves us to a higher level of autonomy. As the creators of the hardware/software suite that drives the vehicle and relieves the occupants of that duty, Tesla will then be liable for any issues that occur. Taking on the insurance liability for vehicles and anything that occurs with them is a big moment in the autonomous vehicle story.

Dzuy Cao also works at Tesla on Autopilot Software and replied to Phil’s post with a video of his own. This video shows not a human in the front row, but a cat instead, chilling out on the centre console as the car navigates the city streets.

Safety Meownitor also along for the ride pic.twitter.com/AWqXweaEae — Dzuy Cao (@Aiyeeeeeeee) December 21, 2025

Other drivers have noticed cars without occupants also driving on US streets, with a number of videos now surfacing of Teslas in motion, with nobody inside.

X user @StealthYTesla also shared images of a Tesla Model Y on the streets of Austin, Texas, with nobody in the car. This will obviously occur frequently when Tesla has their robotaxi service in place and a ride is completed, the car will need to navigate to the next pickup.

In Austin, TX just driving around and saw a Tesla Y driving around without anyone in the car!! No one in the front or the back, no one in the car at all. There wasn’t even a Robotaxi decal on the side. We weren’t able to get a good picture unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/GKdcljft6y — Marje (@StealthYTesla) December 20, 2025

Sawyer Merrit recently shared photos of an updated Cybercab with a number of refinements, suggesting it’s getting closer to production.

Check out the redesigned rear trunk on what appears to be @Tesla’s production-ready Cybercab, compared with the version shown in October 2024. There are lots of differences if you look closely.



New version:

• More rugged lining material (no fabric)

• Slightly less wide trunk… pic.twitter.com/21MPzO27Bm — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 21, 2025

There have been a lot who have criticised Tesla for naming their software solution as FSD, but those paying attention knew this was always the plan, to deliver full self-driving, so you, as a rider, can safely interact with your phone, go to sleep, even get taken home safely after drinking or being fatigued.

It’s impossible to say there’ll never be issues; there may be, but important to recognise Tesla understands the seriousness of this responsibility and has worked tirelessly over a lot of years to reach this capability and maturity in their hardware and software solution to deliver autonomy.

They now have the manufacturing capability to produce millions of cars per year and the ability to deploy software at scale. The challenges ahead still include demand patterns, charging infrastructure and cleaning for robotaxis, but compared to what’s been accomplished to date, these feel very achievable for a company with the engineering talent of Tesla.