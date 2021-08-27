The latest round of Extreme E is on this weekend. Watch the all-electric, off-road Arctic X Prix in Greenland

The all-electric ExtremeE championship will see the latest round play out this weekend. The 6.68km track will put driver’s to the test, with this round will take place in Greenland.

The Arctic X Prix will see the off-road Extreme E cars race the Russell Glacier near Kangerlussuaq. For those new to ExtremeE, each event helps raise awareness of Climate Change, by exposing the viewers to the locations at most risk of the impacts from our emissions. Ice is melting at the poles by racing on land once occupied by the once-mighty glacier, right by its receding snout.

Greenland has a population of 57,000 people and has an average temperature of -5°C. There is an average of just 5hrs of sunlight per day and an average of 243mm of rainfall per year. The big issue confronting Greenland is the disappearance of Arctic ice which leads to rising sea levels. As a reminder, sea levels are present around the world and any significant raising of the sea level could be disastrous for low-lying communities.

This weekend will see 9 teams and 18 world-class drivers compete for the title on an ice surface. The terrain has a mixture of rock sizes from large boulders down to fine glacial sediment and sand dunes, crafted and shaped by the wind blowing down the valley and the melting water coming off the glacier.

More information is available at extreme-e.com/en/events/arctic-xprix

The Arctic X Prix course offers a true spectacle and a brand-new challenge for teams and drivers. To be racing on an area which was once a glacier up until its suffering at the hands of the climate crisis is very special and I’m sure through the racing and our broadcast product, we will heighten fans’ awareness of what is happening to the planet.



This course is like nothing the motorsport world has ever seen as we are the first series to ever go racing in this location, which means teams will have to get to grips with the setting pretty quickly. I can’t wait to see what prevails this weekend, and who will take the top step on the podium. Alejandro Agag, Extreme E Founder and CEO

Earlier this month, ExtremeE announced a change to the final event of the Arctic X Prix, mixing things up with a 5-car final race.

The changes start at qualifying, which runs across two sessions – one in the morning and one in the afternoon – on Saturday 28 August. Each team will complete two laps of the course, one lap per driver with a driver Switch, and the times recorded across the morning session will equate to classification points meaning first place receives 9, second place 8, third place 7 points and so on. The same then happens in the afternoon with classification points awarded on the same scale.

The combined total of these classification points provides the intermediate standings, which is based on points instead of times as seen in Saudi Arabia and Senegal, meaning a fairer opportunity for all teams to progress, particularly if a poor time or DNF for example is recorded in one session.

Still with me?

From the Qualifying rounds teams in first, fifth and sixth place will progress to Semi-Final 1, with second, third and fourth spots advancing to Semi-Final 2 and teams finishing in seventh, eighth and ninth will go through to the Crazy Race.

Greenland will provide Extreme E’s first five-car Final, made up of the top two teams from Semi-Finals 1 and 2, plus the winner of the Crazy Race, offering every single team on the grid an opportunity to reach the concluding race of the Arctic X Prix on Sunday 29 August.

If you’re completely lost by all of that, expect the commentators to provide a pretty thorough breakdown of this process.

As a series we are always ready to evolve in order to create the absolute best result, and we believe these changes to the sporting format will offer greater competition and even more exciting racing for our global fanbase. “I can’t wait to witness some of the biggest names in racing take part in the first motorsport event ever hosted in Greenland, and see who will take the top step on the podium. The course itself looks incredible and I’m sure it will offer some close battles, but it is important to note we are racing on an area which was once a glacier, but has retreated at an accelerated rate due to the climate crisis.” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E

This weekend will be the third round of ExtremeE, after visiting the desert of Saudi Arabia, the Ocean (beaches) of Senegal, Africa, heading into the third race weekend, Roseberg X Racing is leading the championship. Australia’s own female racing champion Molly Taylor is co-driving the RXR.

The cars in Extreme E are known as the ODYSSEY 21. They are driven by twin 250KW motors, powered by 40kWh batteries specially designed and developed by Williams Advanced Engineering, the same minds who will be supplying the batteries for Gen3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, starting in 2023.



Designed to withstand the extreme temperatures, conditions and terrains, the batteries will produce a maximum power output of 470kW (equivalent to approx. 630bhp). Teams have been provided with identical 54kWh battery packs to be used in the first two seasons of Extreme E.

That power is capable of launching the 1780kg vehicle from 0-100km/hr in 4.5 seconds.

Where to watch

If you want to watch the action this weekend, you’ll need to tune in using the following:

Shakedown – ExtremeE Social channels (YouTube)

– ExtremeE Social channels (YouTube) Qualifying / Semi finals – Kayo, ExtremeE Website and Social

– Kayo, ExtremeE Website and Social Final – Kayo

With Formula 1 also on this weekend, we’re kind of spoilt for choice as a motorsport fan, but after some really thrilling racing in previous rounds, I definitely suggest you give Extreme E a try.