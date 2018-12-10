When you think of drones, you think of them flying in the sky right? Well that’s only one type of drone, this summer, you can expect to find them underwater as well.

PowerVision is bringing their world-first multi-functional water drone to Australia, benefiting Aussie anglers, divers and water sports enthusiasts.

Equipped with a 220° dual-joint rotation camera, the PowerDolphin can capture 4K Ultra-High-Definition footage at the heart of the surf action. The camera can rotate 70° above water and 150° below the water, sending real-time 1080 pixel footage wirelessly to your mobile phone through the Vision+ app.

The drone has a pretty stunning maximum transmission range of 1 km. Understandably, the drone will enter waterways that are not the clear blues seen in the press photos, to increase the chances of capturing great photos in various water conditions, the drone includes adjustable front lights.

PowerDolphin provides an intelligent fishing experience with an integrated PowerSeeker that fishing enthusiasts will love. The PowerSeeker detects fish within a range of about 40m and travels by waypoint to the perfect fishing spot utilising the built-in sonar GPS to plot the ocean floor.

This cutting-edge technology will tow hooks, lure fish, release bait and capture fish, reaching further then a fishing rod. Once the fish bites down on the bait, the PowerDolphin will automatically drag itself back to the controller.

The PowerDolphin can travel at a speed of 5m per second, faster than the Olympic record for the 100m freestyle. A helpful technology for Australia’s lifesavers, PowerDolphin’s uses 3 speed gears enables it to tow and remotely release lifejackets, lifebuoys and other rescue equipment quickly and efficiently. The drone acts a first responder and can reach struggling swimmers and marine incidents before emergency services.

PowerVision has revolutionised the drone industry and has previously launched PowerRay, the world’s first underwater drone. With a 4K UHD camera and streamline design, it’s able to capture dynamic video and photography of life under sea at a staggering depth of around 30m.

“The PowerDolphin is a new lifestyle robot that is not only suitable for Australia’s water sports, photography and fishing enthusiasts, but can also help to protect the country’s shorelines with rescue response. PowerDolphin provides a new perspective of life under the sea and can assist marine scientists with underwater mapping, as well as help to discover and document Australia’s varying marine life.” Wally Zheng, the Founder and CEO of PowerVision.

The PowerDolphin is available to pre-order now from www.powervision.me. It’ll cost you A$1,299 which compares to many aerial drones.

The company also make another underwater drone called the Power Ray which is available through their website www.powervision.me for A$2,299

Right now, in the lead up to Christmas, well till the end of Dember, they’re offering a 30% discount off the PowerRay.