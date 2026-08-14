Jackery and Antigravity pair portable power with 8K 360 drone for Australian off-grid creators

Australia’s landscapes make for spectacular aerial footage, however there’s been times where my time as a pilot ended, not because I was done, but because the batteries were done. As a creator, being able to rapidly recharge and put the bird back in the sky, is a powerful option.

Jackery and Antigravity are tackling that exact problem with a practical collaboration that lands at the National 4×4 Outdoors Show in Melbourne next week. The show runs Friday to Sunday, 21-23 August, at Melbourne Showgrounds. Stand G106 is the place to see the setup in action.

The two companies will run a live “Power Your A1 Drone with Jackery” demonstration at stand G106 from 21-23 August 2026. The focus is the compact Jackery Explorer 100 Plus paired with Antigravity’s A1, the world’s first all-in-one 8K 360-degree drone system that includes Vision Goggles and a FreeMotion Grip Controller.

Compact power that fits airline rules

The Explorer 100 Plus packs 99Wh into a 965g package that sits under the common 100Wh airline carry-on threshold. Jackery positions it as travel-ready gear for creators who fly between shoots or drive deep into remote country. Dual 100W USB-C PD ports plus a USB-A output deliver up to 128W total, enough to charge three devices at once – flight batteries, goggles and a controller or phone.

Jackery’s own estimates show the unit can deliver up to 5x full recharges of the A1’s standard 16.90Wh flight battery, or roughly 2x full charges of the higher-capacity 31.11Wh pack with some left over. Those figures assume about 85% usable energy after conversion losses.

The power station uses a LiFePO4 battery rated for 2,000 cycles to 80 percent capacity and can be DC-charged in 1.8 hours or solar-charged in around two hours with a compatible SolarSaga 100W panel. As a show special the Explorer 100 Plus will sell for A$169, down from the regular A$229.

Immersive 360 capture without the usual limits

Antigravity’s A1 takes a different approach to most consumer drones. Instead of framing shots through a traditional controller screen, pilots wear Vision Goggles for a headset-first experience. The drone records the full 360-degree environment in 8K, so framing and reframing can happen later in post. At 249g with the standard battery it stays under the sub-250g weight class that simplifies regulations in many places, including Australia.

The combination makes sense for the sort of trips that define Australian outdoor culture – multi-day 4WD runs, remote campsites and content shoots where grid power is hundreds of kilometres away.

Creators can fly, review footage in the goggles, and top up batteries without packing a generator or relying on a vehicle’s 12V system for every charge.

What you can expect at the show

The National 4×4 Outdoors Show returns to Melbourne Showgrounds with the usual mix of off-road vehicles, camping gear and adventure tech. Jackery’s stand will feature the live power demonstration alongside the broader Explorer range. Attendees can claim 15% off tickets with the code JACKERY1DC.

Our collaboration with Antigravity is about bringing portable power and immersive content creation together. It shows how Explorer 100 Plus can support creators as they capture outdoor stories beyond fixed power sources. Avis Hung, Regional Marketing Manager ANZ at Jackery.

Jackery, framed the partnership as a way to support creators working beyond fixed power sources.

The Antigravity A1 opens up a completely new way to experience the outdoors, immersing adventurers in perspectives they never could have captured before. With A1’s extended battery life and the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus, you never have to cut a flight short. It’s the perfect setup for off-grid adventures. Sissi Chen, APAC Marketing Manager at Antigravity.

Larger Jackery stations are well suited to running higher demand workloads including fridges, lights or high-draw equipment on extended trips. The 100 Plus is aimed squarely at the lighter, more mobile end of the spectrum – phones, cameras, drone batteries and small creator tools.

For more information, head to Jackery Australia.