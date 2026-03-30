Antigravity A1 set for massive April update and a timely 20% off spring sale

If you have been following the drone space lately, you know that Antigravity has been making some serious waves. Their A1 drone, which holds the title of the world’s first 8K 360 drone, is about to get a whole lot better with a feature-packed update scheduled for April.

If you haven’t already read our review of the A1 drone from back in December, make sure you check it out.

The team at Antigravity, which was originally incubated by Insta360, is clearly not resting on their laurels after their late 2025 launch. This upcoming firmware refresh brings a suite of tools that should make both flying and filming a much more seamless experience for Australian creators.

Perhaps the biggest news for those of us who worry about clipping a tree branch is the move to omnidirectional obstacle avoidance. While the A1 previously focused on what was in front or below, this update ensures the drone can see in every direction simultaneously.

Smarter flying with omnidirectional sensors

Safety is always a priority when you are putting a high-end 8K camera into the sky. The new obstacle avoidance system is designed to give pilots much more confidence, especially when using the upcoming joystick control mode.

Rather than just stopping in its tracks, the A1 is gaining a new bypass mode. This allows the drone to actively maneuver around obstacles it detects, keeping your shot moving without a jarring halt.

This level of awareness is a massive step forward for the platform. It means you can focus more on the creative side of the flight while the onboard tech handles the tricky business of not crashing.

Voice control brings a hands-free experience

In a move that feels very futuristic, Antigravity is introducing voice commands to the flight experience. By simply using the phrase “A1, Let’s Fly”, pilots can engage the drone’s intuitive FreeMotion controls without fumbling for a screen.

This update makes the drone more accessible than ever for those who might find traditional controllers a bit daunting. You will be able to trigger core functions like Return to Home or Sky Path just by speaking.

It is great to see this kind of integration coming to the A1. Being able to call out for a Sky Genie or Deep Track maneuver while keeping your eyes on the drone is a huge win for solo operators.

Cinematic tools for better storytelling

The update isn’t just about how the drone flies, but also about what it captures. Antigravity is adding Timelapse Photography to both the Normal Recording and Sky Path modes.

This will allow pilots to create those dramatic, fast-moving sequences that can really elevate a video. It transforms a standard flight into a compelling visual story that captures the passage of time in 8K.

For those using Sky Paths, you can now assign specific camera angles to each node. The A1 will smoothly transition between these points, creating a much more professional and immersive viewing experience for your audience.

Entering the Virtual Cockpit

For the pilots who want to feel like they are actually in the pilot’s seat, the new Virtual Cockpit mode is a standout addition. This feature blends fantasy with flight by allowing you to soar through the skies with a virtual avatar.

Whether you want to imagine you are on the back of a dragon or sitting in a traditional airplane cockpit, this adds a playful layer to the experience. It is a clear nod to the gamification of drone flight that we are seeing more of lately.

To further this fun approach, Sky Paths are getting Path Styles and Path Markers. These add dynamic visuals and fun items along your flight route, making every journey feel like a new adventure.

Australian pricing and the spring sale

If you have been on the fence about picking up an 8K 360 drone, the timing couldn’t be better. Antigravity has announced a Spring Sale that slashes 20% off the price of all A1 bundles.

The sale is active from March 16 through to April 16, giving you a full month to grab a bargain. This discount applies across the board, bringing some much-needed relief to the wallet for high-end gear.

The entry-level Standard Bundle is currently down to A$1,759, a solid saving from the usual A$2,199. If you need more flight time, the Explorer Bundle has been reduced to A$2,239 from its original A$2,799.

For the professionals, the Infinity Bundle is now A$2,319, down from A$2,899, while the version with Propeller Guards is sitting at A$2,359. The top-tier Ultimate Bundle has seen the biggest cut, now priced at A$2,665 instead of A$3,295.

https://www.antigravity.tech/au/drone/antigravity-a1/buy

A vision for the future of flight

Antigravity’s mission has always been about inspiring a new generation of aerial explorers and storytellers. This April update is a significant step in that journey, proving they are committed to rapid software iteration.

“A1, Let’s Fly”

The collaboration with Insta360 technology has clearly paid off, resulting in a platform that feels both powerful and easy to use. With 8K resolution and 360-degree capture, the creative possibilities are essentially endless.

The timing of this update and sale is particularly interesting given the recent announcement from DJI on an impending launch their own 8K Avata 360 drone (priced competitively), Antigravity is clearly moving to fortify its position as the first mover in this niche.

If you are looking to upgrade your current gear or jump into the world of high-resolution 360 flight, the A1 is looking like a very strong contender. The combination of new safety features and creative tools makes it a very versatile tool for any kit bag.

For more information, head to https://antigravity.tech