DJI Dock 4 lands with 25-second automated battery swaps and the new Matrice 5TD drone

When an emergency happens, every single second counts. Ground crews and first responders often waste precious time just waiting to arrive at a scene or trying to figure out what they are driving into. DJI is trying to fix that bottleneck with its latest piece of automated hardware, launching the DJI Dock 4 alongside the new Matrice 5TD enterprise drone.

Unlike previous setups that forced a lengthy wait while a landed drone slowly recharged its cells, this new system introduces a fully automated 25-second battery swap. By cutting turnaround times down from a 30-minute recharge to mere seconds, teams can keep an eye on developing situations almost continuously. It is a massive leap forward for remote infrastructure inspections, public safety operations, and overnight security patrols where uptime is everything.

Faster deployment and smarter hardware

When a remote command goes out, the Matrice 5TD launches instantly and can hit speeds up to 21 m/s to reach an incident ahead of emergency vehicles. The updated video transmission setup drops drone-to-cloud latency down to about 160 ms. That gives operators on the ground a much smoother, real-time look at what is happening without the frustrating lag that usually plagues remote video feeds.

Once it is in the air, a single battery charge gives the drone up to 59 minutes of flight time. When it finally drops back into the dock, the mechanical swap happens in 25 seconds flat, letting the airframe head straight back out to cover more ground.

Built for day, night, and complex obstructions

The Matrice 5TD packs a serious punch when it comes to optical sensors, combining a telephoto lens, infrared imaging, laser ranging, and full-colour night vision into one airframe. You do not need to land and swap gear to switch between jobs.

The 11x telephoto lens can pick out fine details from 400 metres away, which is handy for spotting minor defects on power lines. Meanwhile, the high-resolution infrared camera makes it easy to track down overheating electrical components or spot people during nighttime search operations.

For flying around tricky environments like electrical substations or dense high-rise developments, the drone uses a combination of three-directional mmWave radar, a rotating LiDAR, and a six-directional vision sensing system. It can detect thin power lines even in pitch black conditions, giving operators peace of mind when flying autonomously.

Ready for tough Australian conditions

Our local weather can throw just about anything at remote hardware, but the Dock 4 is built to handle extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 50°C. It uses built-in air conditioning for hot days and preheats its internal batteries when things get freezing.

If the wind picks up mid-flight, the drone’s Wind-Exceed Descend-and-Return feature safely guides it home through gusts up to 12 m/s. Operators can also bolt on extra payloads up to 450g, such as speakers, spotlights, or safety parachutes, depending on what the job requires.

Intelligent tracking and data security

The drone also features onboard AI capable of detecting 17 different object types in real time, including vehicles, boats, and animals. Through DJI FlightHub 2, operators can search for specific objects using simple text or image prompts, setting up automated alerts if an anomaly pops up during a patrol.

For organisations worried about privacy, DJI notes that the system is backed by years of third-party security audits and includes a Flight Termination System module to ensure strict compliance in regulated airspace.

For more information, head to DJI Enterprise.