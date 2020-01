Tile is the company that helped you find your keys, but they’re now partnering with HP, to help you find your laptop.

Starting early 2020, the HP Elite Dragonfly will feature Tile’s finding technology as an option, allowing customers to use their Tile app to look for their lost or misplaced laptops, view the last place it was seen, and activate Tile’s finding network for assistance should the device be lost beyond Bluetooth range. The feature works even if the HP laptop is offline or when powered off.

“This announcement with HP comes at a time when Tile is rapidly expanding our embedded business. We are pleased to innovate alongside industry leaders to make valuable, everyday devices like laptops findable.” CJ Prober, CEO of Tile.

In a recent global survey, nearly half of respondents said they have left home without their laptop in the past year, making them late to work and disrupting their day.

Tile and HP collaboration brings finding power to all of the places laptop users go, saving time and empowering the everyday — in fact, 72% said the ability to locate their lost or misplaced laptop would be very or extremely valuable.

The integration will work using a new Tile Windows app on the HP Elite Dragonfly, and the users Tile mobile app. The Tile-enabled Dragonfly boasts a finding range and ringing features similar to Tile’s most powerful hardware.

With over 29 billion BLE-enabled devices expected to ship over the next five years, nearly one billion of them laptops, integrations are an important business pillar for Tile.

Starting in 2018, the company announced a number of new partners including Bose and Sennheiser, as well as BLE chip makers Nordic, Qualcomm and Toshiba, bringing the total number of Tile partners to over 20.

Moving forward, Tile will continue to grow its embedded partnership portfolio, with plans to more than double the number of its current partners in 2020.