LG UltraGear evo debuts at CES 2026 with world-first AI upscaling and massive 5K displays

As CES 2026 approaches, LG Electronics has announced the global launch of new UltraGear evo. This new premium gaming brand is making its debut at CES 2026, targeting gamers who refuse to choose between high resolution and high refresh rates.

The new lineup is focused on the 5K-and-above category, utilizing a mix of OLED and new MiniLED technologies. By expanding the portfolio to include ultra-wide and large-format displays, LG is aiming to capture the high-end enthusiast market.

The core of this new range is a trio of flagship models: the 39GX950B, 27GM950B, and the massive 52G930B. Each model is designed to provide a specific solution for different types of gamers, from competitive shooters to immersive simulation fans.

On-device AI changes the resolution game

Perhaps the most significant innovation in the UltraGear evo range is the introduction of a proprietary on-device AI solution. Found in the 39-inch and 27-inch models, this technology powers the world’s first 5K AI Upscaling for gaming monitors.

This allows the monitor to analyze and enhance content in real time before it even hits the panel. The result is 5K-class clarity without the traditional requirement for a massive, expensive GPU upgrade to drive those extra pixels.

Beyond just sharpening the image, the AI engine also handles Scene Optimization and AI Sound. This holistic approach ensures that both the visual and auditory experience is tuned specifically to the genre of game you are currently playing.

The 39-inch GX9 OLED flagship

The 39-inch GX9 (39GX950B) is a 5K2K OLED powerhouse that builds on the success of LG’s previous ultra-wide displays. It features a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1500R curve, which provides a deep level of immersion without distorting the image.

Under the hood, the monitor utilizes LG’s Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology. This tech is designed to improve brightness and color accuracy while also extending the overall life of the panel, which is a common concern for OLED users.

One of the standout features is the Dual Mode capability, allowing gamers to switch between two distinct profiles. You can opt for 5K2K resolution at 165Hz for cinematic titles, or drop to WFHD at a blistering 330Hz for competitive gaming where speed is king.

With a 0.03ms (GtG) response time and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, the motion clarity and contrast are world-class. It effectively provides the vertical height of a 32-inch screen but stretches it horizontally for a much wider field of view.

Solving the MiniLED blooming problem

For those who prefer the searing brightness of MiniLED, the 27-inch GM9 (27GM950B) is a breakthrough. It is marketed as the world’s first 5K New MiniLED display specifically engineered to eliminate the “halo” or blooming effect.

LG has achieved this by using 2,304 local dimming zones and a Zero Optical Distance design. By minimizing the gap between the panel and the LEDs, the monitor delivers incredible contrast accuracy that was previously difficult to achieve in this form factor.

“The new UltraGear evo marks a definitive turning point, signaling the end of compromises in gaming display performance. With innovations like industry-first 5K AI Upscaling, the lineup ensures that whether gamers prefer perfect blacks, unmatched brightness, or expansive scale, they can enjoy the same high standard of performance, clarity and immersion in high resolution” Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

This 27-inch model also features Dual Mode, allowing a switch between 5K at 165Hz and QHD at 330Hz. With a peak brightness of 1,250 nits and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, HDR content like explosions and sunlight will look incredibly lifelike.

Going big with the 52-inch 5K2K giant

If you have the desk space, the 52-inch G9 (52G930B) is the new king of the UltraGear castle. It holds the title of the world’s largest 5K2K gaming monitor, offering a panoramic 12:9 view that is 33 percent wider than a standard 4K screen.

The screen features a 1000R curvature, which is designed to wrap around your peripheral vision. This makes it an ideal choice for racing simulators or flight sims where seeing what is beside you is just as important as what is in front.

Despite its massive size, it doesn’t slack on performance, offering a 240Hz refresh rate. It maintains the vertical height of a 42-inch 16:9 display, meaning you don’t lose any of that valuable vertical real estate found on smaller ultrawides.

Pricing and availability in Australia

While global launches can sometimes see a delay for the local market, LG typically brings its flagship monitors to Australia relatively quickly. We expect the UltraGear evo range to land on Australian shelves shortly after the CES showcase.

Official Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed, but given the “premium” branding and the high-end specs, expect these to sit at the top of the price bracket. For context, high-end 5K displays of this nature often retail between A$2,500 and A$4,500 depending on the panel technology and size.

The UltraGear GX7 (27GX790B), which features a 540Hz refresh rate and QHD OLED panel, is also scheduled to go on sale globally as CES kicks off. This will likely be the first of the new wave to become available for purchase in early 2026.

Experiencing the dream setup

LG is planning to show off these monitors in two distinct zones at CES 2026. One zone, dubbed the “Dream Setup,” is inspired by the aesthetics found in popular online gaming communities like Reddit.

The second zone will feature a SimCraft-powered racing simulation using the 39-inch GX9. This will be the ultimate test for the new 5K AI Upscaling and the Tandem OLED technology in a high-speed environment.

It is clear that LG is moving away from the “one size fits all” approach to gaming monitors. By offering top-tier specs across OLED, MiniLED, and ultra-wide formats, they are ensuring there is an evo model for every type of high-end setup.

For more information, head to https://www.lg.com/au/gaming-monitors