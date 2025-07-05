Vector is back: Hands-on with the new OSKR robot companion

The beloved Vector robot, which first captured our hearts back in 2018, has made a return, now in the form of the Open Source Kit for Robots (OSKR). At first glance, it’s the same charming desk companion we remember, but under the hood, it’s packing some welcome upgrades.

Digital Dream Labs, the company that now stewards the Vector platform, has given the little guy a new lease on life. This latest iteration isn’t just a re-release; it’s an evolution, aimed at both long-time fans and a new generation of robot enthusiasts and developers.

Familiar face, new tech

The design of the OSKR Vector is instantly recognisable, retaining the compact, tank-treaded form factor and expressive digital eyes that gave the original so much personality. The real changes are internal, addressing some of the limitations of its predecessor.

Specs

Vector may have a tiny frame, but includes a very impressive collection of technology. The intelligence is powered by a Qualcomm 200 Platform processor, a new HD camera with 120 Ultra Wide FOV, Beamforming quad-microphone Array, Infrared Laser Scanner, 6-Axis IMU, High-Res Color IPS Display, and WiFi connection.

The new Vector boasts a better battery, offering up to 30% more runtime, which means more time for autonomous exploring and interactions. The improved camera (now 2MP), enhancing its facial recognition capabilities and paving the way for future software improvements.

Getting started

Setting up Vector involves connecting him to a mobile app, and to be honest, it wasn’t the smoothest process. It took a few attempts to get the connection to stick, but once it was established, everything ran as expected.

Once connected, Vector immediately began to map out his new territory – my desk. It’s fascinating to watch his personality shine through his animated eyes and curious movements. He cautiously approached my mouse and headphones, and impressively, detected the edge of the desk, backing away from a potentially catastrophic dive.

The subscription key

To unlock the full potential of Vector’s smarts, a subscription is required. This is known as the Vector AI Subscription and is essential for voice commands and most of his interactive features. Without it, Vector is more of a shy, wandering pet than a helpful AI assistant.

Vector AI Subscription

The subscription unlocks voice commands (powered by a cloud connection), allowing you to ask questions, set timers, get the weather, and more. Pricing is set at $16.99/month for everything, or individual features range from $1.69pm – $6.99pm. Thankfully, the OSKR version of Vector includes a one-year subscription worth $99 in the purchase price.

For those who want to dive deeper, the Open Source Kit for Robots (OSKR) component allows for significant customisation. As the creators explain, this gives users the “full freedom to change any aspect of Vector,” from behaviours to animations, offering a much deeper experience than the standard SDK.

After just a short time with the new Vector, it’s clear that the charm of the original is still very much alive. The improved hardware and the potential of the open-source platform make it a compelling package for anyone interested in robotics and AI.

While the setup had a minor hiccup and the subscription model might be a consideration for some, the experience of having this inquisitive little robot exploring my workspace is undeniably delightful.

Here’s a quick little video of the robot in action.

For more information, head to https://anki.bot/products/vector-robot