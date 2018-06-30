Video: Porsche’s 919 Hybrid smashing out the fastest ever lap of Nürburgring

Known as “The Green Hell”, Nürburgring, “Nordschleife” is a 20.8 km circuit that wraps around the village and medieval castle of Nürburg in the Eifel mountains of Germany. Given it’s length and astonishing 154 turns, the track is widely regarded as one of the most difficult to master, require the perfect combination of driver and vehicle to nail. Manufacturers use the track as a very public validation of the performance of their latest vehicles, in an outright battle of the best in the world, to do the fastest lap.

Every year thousands of racers take their best vehicles to the track to challenge themselves against the clock, and against each other. The track is so technical, so challenging that even the best racing drivers in the world get it wrong and there have been and estimated 200 deaths at the circuit.

Porsche created the 919 Hybrid LeMans Prototype 1 (LMP1) as far back as 2012, but debut it in competition in 2014. Now after 20 pole positions, 17 race wins, six world titles, three Le Mans overall victories, Porsche says the 919 Hybrid has achieved everything they dreamed of, in only four years. It’s now time for a farewell tour where Porsche are showing the world just what a remarkable car this is.

I have seen this beauty today @ nordschleife. Congratulations to @PorscheRaces for the Lap record with the Porsche 919 tribute. #919Tribute #nring #porsche919 #porsche

All the pictures are minehttps://t.co/pS1jPbbcPM

Instagram : pixelsstance

More to come… pic.twitter.com/itAJt2mHnx — MIB (@AppleMIB) June 29, 2018

In a new world record, the Porsche 919 completed a lap of the Nürburgring in just 5 minutes, 19.546 seconds. Despite the track having so many corners, than leaves the average speed somewhere around 234.73km/hr. Simply amazing. The crazy thing is, they smashed the previous record (also held by Porsche in a 911 GT2), which was a now slow 6 minutes 47.25 seconds.

Even more amazing is that you can now ride on-board for the best lap ever around the circuit, complete with multiple cameras and telemetry. Watching the video a few times now, it is astonishing, it takes your breath away just how fast the car glides through the corners and accelerates through the gears. While it looks like its been speed up, it hasn’t.

The farewell tour continues on to Spa, Goodwood, Thailand, Brands Hatch, Leguna Seca and finishes with a final drive in October at an as yet, unlisted location. Australia’s own Mark Webber is set to pilot the 919 Evo Tribute at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on the 12th of July. Webber has driven the Porsche in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

More information at http://919tribute.com