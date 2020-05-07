What did we learn from the 2nd Rogan Musk interview?

The latest time Elon Musk was on Joe Rogan’s podcast was back in 2018 and that created quite a stir. In 2020, he’s back in the hot seat and the two discuss many topics over the course of the 2-hour interview.

As always, Rogan’s questioning produces some interesting responses, some of which were particularly interesting and revealed new information regarding Elon and the projects he’s working on.

Billionaires aren’t cool anymore

Elon takes a lot of criticism online and to be honest, it’s surprising to see him take so much of it to heart. Musk seems to be dramatically affected, almost embarrassed at his net wealth as he discussed his recent decision to sell most possessions.

I thought he detailed how people become really wealthy really well, that if you build a successful company that makes things in the world more efficient, you’re likely to end up wealthy as a result of running that company.

What’s interesting is that we don’t see many successful founders or CEOs go and buy islands, or do offensive things with their money. Sure, they may have a nice house or houses, but many have also amazing contributions to charity, and in many cases committed to giving much of their wealth away when the pass away.

I think Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are great examples. Gates in his post-Microsoft life, setup the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and is aggressively pursuing a greater cause, curing the world of diseases. Zuckerberg is also making similar efforts with his wife with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative that provides financial assistance across a range of categories, ultimately helping others making the world a better place.

Personally, I think Musk (and others), should be proud of what they’ve built, that they’ve been able to make products and services that people love and can build careers on. Being in a position to never have to worry about money is something to aspire to, not be embarrassed by.

NueraLink could be implanted in a human with the next year

One of the many companies that Elon runs is NueraLink which attempts to create a digital high-bandwidth brain to machine interface. This has the potential to restorate sensory and motor function, and treat neurological disorders.

During the interview, Musk says the company is taking around 5% of his brain space right now (The Boring Company takes less than 1% and Tesla and SpaceX take most of the rest).

The company is on track to place its first device into humans within the next year. While these trials are likely to take many years to get right, the potential to route around spinal cord damage and allow a paraplegic to walk again, or for someone with alzheimer’s disease to access a different way to store and retrieve memories is life changing.

The device right now is about an inch in size (circular), but obviously the trajectory is to reduce this overtime. The idea would be to be replace the piece of skull you extract, with a Nueralink device that has a battery, Bluetooth, inductive charger, and insert the electrodes which are inserted by a robot. It’s a wild concept, but the potential benefits are absolutely amazing and it’s great to see this being worked on.

Musk and Rogan discussed the current limitations around human-to-human transfer of data. It was interesting to hear thoughts and conversations detailed as compression and decompression of data, with some loss along the way, I don’t think many people think of it that way, but does explain the process fairly well. In a future version of Nueralink, it could be possible to transfer information far more efficiently and accurately than humans can today. Asked about a timeline, Musk optimistically said 5 years, but more likely 10.

This could open the door to download information like an entire language, very quickly. Imagining that you could potentially learn anything, almost instantly, will likely lead to people learning everything they can and we’ll find out quickly how much the brain, augmented with technology, can really take.

Watch the full interview