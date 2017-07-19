D-Link adds Google Assistant support to Smart Plugs

Google home is now available in Australia as of today. Google Assist can control 3rd party IoT devices that support it and D-Link Australia New Zealand have announced that its mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plug (DSP-W215) is compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home. This means you can easily turn on or off, any device connected to this smart power plug.

You can choose between issuing commands via voice, or via the mobile app on supported Android and iOS devices iPhones. When it comes to the voice, which is really the big win here, you can control mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plugs from anywhere by saying “OK Google” and asking the Google Assistant to turn the plugs on and off. Making it easier to turn things on or off, is likely to mean you do more often and ultimately save yourself money on your power bills.

To configure the devices, just go to the settings menu of the Google Home or Google Assistant app, select Home control and connect to their smart plugs.

D-Link says their Smart Plugs are just the first of many mydlink products to work with the Google Assistant. D-Link strives to continue expanding its range of Google Assistant-compatible products so that consumers can easily manage home automated devices in their smart home.

D-Link DSP-W215 Wi-Fi Smart Plug is available from www.dlink.com.au, www.dlink.co.nz and from all authorised D-Link retailers and resellers in Australia and New Zealand.