Australia just opened a world-first quantum diamond foundry, a massive win for future tech

Victoria has opened the world’s first commercial quantum diamond foundry. The foundry is a cutting-edge manufacturing facility where lab-grown diamonds are built into computer circuits to boost computing power. These diamond-based technologies make quantum devices smaller, portable, and able to work at room temperature.

The new foundry has been supported by the State Government through Breakthrough Victoria, with an initial investment of A$8 million and a further investment of A$10 million, as well as additional support from the Made in Victoria: Industry R&D Infrastructure Fund.

Victorian Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson today officially opened Quantum Brilliance’s new quantum diamond foundry at Co-Labs in Notting Hill, which will develop world-leading technology for quantum devices.

The State Government’s National Reconstruction Fund has also invested A$13 million in the new foundry, which will boost sovereign manufacturing capability to produce these diamonds locally and ethically.

Quantum technology delivers unprecedented advances in computing and sensing, going beyond what today’s traditional systems can do. This next generation capability has many life-changing applications, such as speeding up discoveries in medical treatments, drug development and testing.

Designing and producing quantum diamond devices locally will build Victoria’s expertise, create skilled jobs, and strengthen Victoria’s position as a world leader in diamond quantum technologies. CSIRO modelling found that Australia’s quantum technology industry could be worth nearly A$6 billion and employ 19,400 people by 2045.

The core technology relies on overcoming the hurdle of cooling quantum systems, a significant barrier to widespread adoption. Quantum Brilliance is focused on making quantum computing an everyday technology by eliminating this need.

“The Albanese Labor Government is proud to back a Future Made in Australia – where innovation meets sovereign capability. With investment from the NRF, Quantum Brilliance’s new quantum diamond foundry in Victoria is a world-first, and a powerful example of how public investment can unlock private ingenuity and drive economic growth.



Australia has a proud record of excellence in quantum technologies research. With this investment, we are delivering on the goals of our National Quantum Strategy by backing the local quantum sector to go from strength to strength.” – Tim Ayres, Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science.

Dr Marcus Doherty, Quantum Brilliance’s Chief Technology Officer, clearly articulated what the new foundry means for their development pipeline. This facility is designed for mass production, which is necessary to meet future demand across various sectors.

“With this launch, the Foundry will begin to deliver its mission is to unlock the potential of diamond-based quantum technologies by supplying high-performance quantum diamond at scale and accelerating the design and fabrication of quantum diamond devices.” – Dr Marcus Doherty, Chief Technology Officer, Quantum Brilliance.

This move from research prototype to commercial fabrication capability is significant. It sets the stage for Quantum Brilliance to supply critical components not just for their own systems, but potentially for other quantum hardware manufacturers globally, cementing a robust, local supply chain.

For more information, head to https://quantumbrilliance.com/