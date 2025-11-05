More
    Government

    Australia just opened a world-first quantum diamond foundry, a massive win for future tech

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Recent Posts5
    More from techAU

    Australia just opened a world-first quantum diamond foundry, a massive win for future tech

    Government Jason Cartwright - 0
    Victoria has opened the world’s first commercial quantum diamond foundry. The foundry is a cutting-edge manufacturing facility where lab-grown diamonds are built into computer...
    Read more

    ASUS unleashes the world’s first AI Gaming Router

    Asus Michelle Duke - 0
    Meet the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI: the world’s first AI gaming router with built-in neural processing, WiFi 7, and edge computing power.
    Read more

    REVIEW: Turn your TV into an immersive, upscaled experience with Govee’s Smart AI TV Sync Box

    General Michelle Duke - 0
    Bring your TV to life with the Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box It's easy to setup, has stunning colour sync, and an immersive experience for games and movies.
    Read more

    Government’s Solar Sharer Offer to deliver 3hrs free power to Aussie Homes, demanding appliances get smarter

    Renewables Jason Cartwright - 0
    Today, the Australian government unveiled the Solar Sharer Offer, a new initiative set to provide households with free electricity for at least 3 hours...
    Read more

    OpenAI and Amazon’s just signed a new $38 billion deal

    Artificial Intelligence Jason Cartwright - 0
    It feels like every week we are getting new, multi-billion dollar partnership announcements from OpenAI and today, it's Amazon's turn. Since Microsoft's big $10 Billion...
    Read more

    Victoria has opened the world’s first commercial quantum diamond foundry. The foundry is a cutting-edge manufacturing facility where lab-grown diamonds are built into computer circuits to boost computing power. These diamond-based technologies make quantum devices smaller, portable, and able to work at room temperature.

    The new foundry has been supported by the State Government through Breakthrough Victoria, with an initial investment of A$8 million and a further investment of A$10 million, as well as additional support from the Made in Victoria: Industry R&D Infrastructure Fund.

    Victorian Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson today officially opened Quantum Brilliance’s new quantum diamond foundry at Co-Labs in Notting Hill, which will develop world-leading technology for quantum devices.

    The State Government’s National Reconstruction Fund has also invested A$13 million in the new foundry, which will boost sovereign manufacturing capability to produce these diamonds locally and ethically.

    Quantum technology delivers unprecedented advances in computing and sensing, going beyond what today’s traditional systems can do. This next generation capability has many life-changing applications, such as speeding up discoveries in medical treatments, drug development and testing.

    - Advertisement -

    Designing and producing quantum diamond devices locally will build Victoria’s expertise, create skilled jobs, and strengthen Victoria’s position as a world leader in diamond quantum technologies. CSIRO modelling found that Australia’s quantum technology industry could be worth nearly A$6 billion and employ 19,400 people by 2045.

    The core technology relies on overcoming the hurdle of cooling quantum systems, a significant barrier to widespread adoption. Quantum Brilliance is focused on making quantum computing an everyday technology by eliminating this need.

    “The Albanese Labor Government is proud to back a Future Made in Australia – where innovation meets sovereign capability. With investment from the NRF, Quantum Brilliance’s new quantum diamond foundry in Victoria is a world-first, and a powerful example of how public investment can unlock private ingenuity and drive economic growth.

    Australia has a proud record of excellence in quantum technologies research. With this investment, we are delivering on the goals of our National Quantum Strategy by backing the local quantum sector to go from strength to strength.”

    – Tim Ayres, Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science.

    Dr Marcus Doherty, Quantum Brilliance’s Chief Technology Officer, clearly articulated what the new foundry means for their development pipeline. This facility is designed for mass production, which is necessary to meet future demand across various sectors.

    “With this launch, the Foundry will begin to deliver its mission is to unlock the potential of diamond-based quantum technologies by supplying high-performance quantum diamond at scale and accelerating the design and fabrication of quantum diamond devices.”

    – Dr Marcus Doherty, Chief Technology Officer, Quantum Brilliance.

    This move from research prototype to commercial fabrication capability is significant. It sets the stage for Quantum Brilliance to supply critical components not just for their own systems, but potentially for other quantum hardware manufacturers globally, cementing a robust, local supply chain.

    For more information, head to https://quantumbrilliance.com/

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    Latest Reviews5
    More from techAU

    REVIEW: Turn your TV into an immersive, upscaled experience with Govee’s Smart AI TV Sync Box

    General Michelle Duke - 0
    Bring your TV to life with the Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box It's easy to setup, has stunning colour sync, and an immersive experience for games and movies.
    Read more

    REVIEW: the Govee Pixel Gaming Light brings creativity and customisation

    Gaming Michelle Duke - 0
    Discover the Govee Pixel Gaming Light, a Matter-enabled, fully customisable display that brings creativity and interactivity to your gaming setup. Plug, play, and personalise with ease.
    Read more

    Journey through five decades of gaming history at ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibition

    Events Michelle Duke - 0
    Step into ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibition, an interactive journey through five decades of video games.
    Read more

    REVIEW: DJI Mini 5 Pro – A tiny marvel that redefines what a compact drone can do

    Reviews Jason Cartwright - 0
    The DJI Mini series has consistently impressed me with its ability to pack advanced features into a ultra-portable package. The release of the Mini...
    Read more

    REVIEW: Withings BeamO is a powerful health multitool for your pocket

    Health Jason Cartwright - 0
    The world of consumer health technology has been steadily moving from simple fitness tracking towards more serious medical monitoring at home. Withings has long...
    Read more

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU