Australia’s latest race track, The Bend is now open

Posted by on April 3, 2018

The Bend Motorsport Park is hosting its first event today. Now officially open, the track is Australia’s latest, adding to an array of great tracks around the country. Located on the corner of Dukes Highway & Mallee Highway, Tailem Bend, South Australia, “The Bend” is a 7.7km circuit.

The new facility has been in development for months and will play host to a wide range of events including:

  • Drag racing
  • Drifting
  • Driver training
  • Karting
  • Rallycross
  • Rally/Offroad
  • 4WD

After a few lucky “test” vehicles transited the track, the first event is Supersport 300 motorbikes. This will be followed by a Members cruise on April 8/9th.

More information on the facility and all their upcoming events are available at thebend.com.au

