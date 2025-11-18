Black Friday Deal Round-up, grab a tech bargain before Christmas

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have officially landed, kicking off the biggest shopping weekend of the year. With shoppers preparing to spend a record amount on gifts, there’s no better time to cross off your Christmas list. To save you the headache of sifting through hundreds of promotional emails, we’ve gone through our inbox and compiled a comprehensive list of the very best deals and discounts for 2025.

Below, you’ll find the biggest savings on tech, smart home upgrades, wellness gadgets, and more—all perfectly organised by category to help you find the ideal present for everyone on your list. Happy shopping!

The following Black Friday deals are organised primarily by category and include the supplier, the original price (RRP), the discounted price, and the discount (in A$ or %) to help you quickly compare options for your Christmas shopping. The massive spending spree has begun.

It’s fair to say that Black Friday is no longer just a US thing; it’s now a proper Aussie shopping frenzy. According to recent research, Australians are set to spend a record A$6.8 billion over the four-day Black Friday-Cyber Monday period. That sort of cash flowing through the economy represents a solid 4 per cent increase on last year’s spending figures.

With around six million Australians expected to participate, the average shopper is predicted to fork out around A$804 each on gifts and personal upgrades. Technology remains the key driver of this spending, with more than half of us looking to invest in home tech that simplifies life. Smartphones and TVs top the priority list, so now is definitely the time to jump on those big-ticket items you’ve been eyeing off all year.

The ultimate action camera deals

If you’re keen on action cameras, vlogging, or just capturing your everyday life in more detail, Insta360 has come to the party with some huge discounts. They’re rolling out substantial savings across their award-winning lineup, including flagship 360-degree cameras and AI-powered gimbals.

The newly launched X5 is a great way to jump into 360-degree content creation, offering 8K resolution and improved low-light performance. It’s a top piece of kit for anyone looking to step up their game this summer, especially at 15 per cent off.

We’re also seeing major discounts on their ultra-portable range, which is perfect for on-the-go content creators. The tiny, flagship-powered Go Ultra is 11 per cent off, allowing you to capture hands-free 4K/60fps video on the fly. However, the absolute steal here is the Insta360 X3, an absolute game-changer available with a whopping 30 per cent discount.

Big savings on home security and wellness

Shifting from adventure tech to protecting your space, Black Friday is the perfect time to give your home a much-needed smart security upgrade. Arlo is offering up to 50 per cent off selected cameras and accessories, giving you elite-level protection for less.

Whether you’re after a simple indoor monitor or an all-weather Ultra Security Camera with 4K HDR, Arlo has a deal to suit your needs.

When it comes to personal wellness, the Oura Ring is the one to watch if you’re looking to give the gift of better sleep and deeper health insights this Christmas. They are offering an incredible 30 per cent off all titanium styles. If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading your wearable tech, now is the time to secure this premium smart ring for a seriously healthy discount.

Smart lighting to elevate your living space

Nanoleaf is a brand that understands how to bring fun and function to smart lighting, and they are offering big savings this year. They are offering up to 30 per cent off many of their favourites, including the popular Shapes range of modular light panels.

Smart lighting is an easy and effective way to completely transform the mood and aesthetic of a room. Whether you’re looking for an awesome backdrop for your streaming setup or just want a more dynamic, automated home experience, the Nanoleaf deals are well worth a look. Their products are always innovative, offering the perfect blend of design and smart technology.

Massive home appliance and display deals

If you’re in the market for a new robot vacuum, a high-end display, or even an upgraded laundry, Samsung and Dreame have the deals you need. Samsung is offering huge absolute dollar savings across its entire ecosystem, making it the ideal time to grab that top-of-the-line home tech.

The largest discount we’ve seen is a huge A$500 off their 85-inch Neo QLED 4K Vision AI Smart TV. If you’re looking to upgrade to a giant display, this is the deal for you.

Dreame is launching some absolutely eye-watering discounts on their robo-vacs and wet & dry vacuums. The largest saving we’ve seen so far is a massive A$1,900 off the Dreame L10S Ultra Gen2 Robovac. With nearly 76 per cent off, that’s a deal you simply cannot pass up if you’re tired of vacuuming yourself.

Other substantial discounts include A$1,600 off the Dreame X40 Ultra and 50% off their Dazzle Hair Dryer.

The ultimate Black Friday & Cyber Monday wrap-up

With deals like these flying off the shelves, don’t wait, grab them before stock runs out. For more details on specific products, check the suppliers’ sites directly. Happy hunting, and may your Christmas shopping be merry and budget-friendly!

The Ultimate Gift Shopping Table

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event is a short, sharp window of opportunity to score an insane deal, whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting ahead on Christmas. Given the expected record spend this year, stock is likely to move fast. From deep discounts on flagship TVs and foldable phones to major savings on smart home security and health trackers, there’s a deal here for every budget and tech need.

Don’t let the noise of a million emails distract you. Use this guide to focus on the absolute best discounts available right now and secure that perfect piece of tech before it’s gone. Happy deal hunting!

For more information, head to Insta360 Webstore, au.arlo.com, ouraring.com/store, samsung.com/au/offer/black-friday-sale/, Amazon AU Dreame Store and Nanoleaf.me