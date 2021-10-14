Crypto exchange Coinspot hits 2M customers. When Lambo? Now!

CoinSpot is a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Australia and has been in the game since 2013. The service has just clocked up a new major milestone of 2 million customers and is celebrating in style, giving away a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan.. so in response to the question When Lambo?.. the answer is now!

Part of the reason Coinspot is so popular is that they’ve made it easy to trade crypto, removing many of the technical barriers to trading cryptocurrency. CoinSpot supports over 300 digital currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardarno and XRP.

To celebrate hitting 2 million customers, CoinSpot is launching a huge giveaway giving existing and new customers the chance to win a mint condition 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 Auto.

This near new Lambo has less than 500km on the speedo and is in showroom condition, worth valued at a massive A$365,000.

Enter the Competition

To enter a competition with a prize of this value, clearly they’re not just going to give it to you, so it is important you follow the criteria to be in the running.

The giveaway is free and is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years or over, if they meet the following criteria.

Must have an existing CoinSpot account or have created a new CoinSpot account in their own name during the promotional period. Must have completed any Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verifications required by CoinSpot on the website. Must have completed at least one trade on their CoinSpot account. Must have completed the entry form at https://www.coinspot.com.au/2-million-customers and explain in 25 words or less “If you could choose anyone (from the past or present) to ride with you, who would it be & why”

Participants can only submit a maximum of one (1) entry in the competition.

Competition Timeline

The competition opens at 9.00AM AEDT Wednesday, 13 October 2021, and closes at 5.00PM AEDT Friday 5 November 2021. The winner will be announced at 12PM AEDT 10 November, 2021.

Please see below for more details, T&Cs are available here.