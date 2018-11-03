The Daniel Ricciardo Series is a new GoKart Championship in the UK, announced by Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. While we may wish it was an Aussie series, the good news is every race will be streamed online.

The competition is set to starts next year (in 153 days from now) and Ricciardo said during his Instagram post announcing the series, that he’ll be attending some of the rounds.

The category will feature 3 tiers of karts. DRS62 – Ages 6 – 13, DRS100 – Ages 11 – 16 and DRS125 for ages 15+.



The DRS62 is used in the Daniel Ricciardo Young driver academy where young drivers can try out the DRS62 in preparation for mum and dad to purchasing their very own DRS62 Ricciardo kart!

More information at https://danielricciardoseries.com