DJI and UNSW Sydney create strategic partnership

DJI make the best drones on the market by some margin. Their industry-leading technology led to UNSW Sydney signing a Memorandum of Understanding to form a strategic partnership in the areas of education, training and talent development.

Drones are no longer these fun toys at Christmas, they’re serious business that are creating new job opportunities, so it makes a lot of sense that our Australian education providers get involved. Drones have applications across a broad range of industries from geospatial to media, to agriculture and more.

In celebration of the partnership, representatives from DJI, UNSW, Austrade and NSW Trade & Investment Office attended the virtual signing ceremony.

The DJI Education-UNSW strategic partnership lays out these key initiatives that the partners will seek to work together on:

A DJI scholarship fund for eligible undergraduate students undertaking studies in engineering at UNSW

UNSW student participation in RoboMaster-related workshops and competitions

Potential students who participate in the RoboMaster Camp to be considered under UNSW’s Faculty of Engineering recruitment scheme

UNSW to recognise DJI RoboMaster as a strategic partner in undergraduate and postgraduate students’ recruitment process

Potential collaboration on research projects, drone-related curriculums and exchange programs

“DJI Education is proud to partner with the UNSW, one of Australia’s leading research and teaching universities and the top engineering school in the country. By working closely with the University’s faculty members and making our latest technologies accessible to students such as the RoboMaster EP Series, our goal is to create an enjoyable and experiential learning environment that will enable students to explore practical and innovative applications for the future. As AI and robotics become an increasingly important part of society, this MoU solidifies our joint commitment in nurturing the next-generation of engineers and roboticists, and preparing them for the future of possibilities.” Jianrong Gao, Head of DJI Education.

“A key priority for UNSW is to increase its engagement with leading organisations to provide students with enriched opportunities during their studies to best prepare them for the workplace, enhance the skills of our staff, and accelerate the adoption and impact of our research. I am confident we’ll see many benefits from this collaboration on multiple levels.” UNSW’s Director of Knowledge Exchange Mr Warwick Dawson

With AI and robotics becoming increasingly critical elements of the modern education system, DJI has formed DJI Education with the goal to bring the latest technology and innovations into student learning and STEAM education.

From the Tello EDU programmable drone to the soon-to-launch RoboMaster EP Series education robots that provide STEAM education teachers and students with state-of-the-art mechanical components and AI functions, these products along with their curriculum and accessory kits have made classroom learning fun, enjoyable and much more experiential for students as well as for teachers.

The RoboMaster Competition, one of DJI Education’s core initiatives, is an annual intercollegiate robot competition that first started in 2015. The competition requires teams of aspiring engineers to design and build next-generation robots to compete for supremacy on a battlefield.

This has provided a world stage for university students to pursue their passion for science and technology while showcasing their talent. For more info about the RoboMaster Competition, visit https://www.robomaster.com/en-US.