DJI’s unreleased Mavic Mini leaks on the internet

DJI’s drone lineup is about to grow with the Mavic Mini leaking online ahead of an official release. The new, smaller version of their now popular Mavic lineup of foldable drones, fits in the palm of your hand, as shared by @ositaLV on Twitter.

While the camera up front looks like it’ll great quality, with an expected 12MP camera with a 1/2.3 CMOS sensor.

The product box actually shows a ‘fly more combo’ which includes the Mavic Mini, the controller, along with 3 batteries and a triple-charger. This suggests we won’t have the half-hour fly time of the Mavic Pro, but will allow you to rapidly switch batteries to continue filming.

The Mavic Mini looks to come in a lighter grey finish than the Pro, but offers something unique, a propeller guide.

Being called ‘The Everyday FlyCam’ it clearly indicates how DJI is positioning the product, something you’ll take with you everywhere. Given it’s lightweight at just 249 grams, you may indeed take it more places.

Personally I think the ability to fit in the glove box would be a big advantage and with a 12V charger adapter, it could be ready to go at almost anytime.

In terms of a release date, it looks like October 30th is likely the day. Given the smaller form factor, it should also land at a cheaper, more affordable price than the Pro. If they can be under A$500.00, it could definitely make it to a lot of Christmas lists.