Elder Scrolls Online: A new era begins: with Seasons (and Season Zero)

As we highlighted earlier this year, and again with Update 49, Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is changing the game and moving to “Seasons”. These are ~90 day cycles that bundle story, systems, and experimental features together. But that’s not all. In an ESO first, a new event zone is coming, and we just got our first look at it in Elder Scrolls Online, Seasons Direct.

Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk, which is launching on April 3rd for those of us in Australia and New Zealand, is the starting point. This new season is doing a lot of heavy lifting and setting the scene for what’s the come over the next year. This live stream talked through everything we can expect to come in Season Zero, One, and Two.

What’s going live on April 3?

Season Zero launches with a mix of content and long-requested quality-of-life improvements:

20+ player experience improvements

Faster mount training

Easier skill respecs (now via UI)

Simpler bag upgrades

Increased furnishing limits

Combat & class changes

First class refresh: Dragonknight (already live)

PvP overhaul

New Veterancy progression system

New seasonal structure

Content is now delivered in phases across the season instead of one big drop

But the real headline feature isn’t a system, it’s a place. And remember, all Seasons are free, you only need the base game to play.

The Night Market: ESO’s first true Event Zone

Season Zero introduces The Night Market, a limited-time zone set in the Oblivion realm of Fargrave, and it’s “expanding ESO in ways [players] haven’t seen before [… with this] new action packed group zone” as Nick Giacomini, Game Director at Zenimax, said during the live stream.

The Night Market is ESO’s first true Event Zone.

Why this matters

Unlike traditional zones, The Night Market is—as Mike Finnigan, Associate Design Director says—”a new type of experience called an Event Zone, available in the first seven weeks during Season Zero […] It’s encounter heavy with an emphasis on group play [however] joining a group isn’t required so it’s easy to hop in and play. The zone features multiple districts with unique aesthetics and many different types of activities: Oddities or Puzzles, Calamitous World Bosses, Wandering Trial-Level Bosses, daring races, discoverable quests, unique Relics to unlock, and a lot more.”

So there’s plenty for everyone to do, no matter what type of player you are. It’s faction-based, built around repeatable PvE gauntlets, and is reward-driven. There’s a clear end goal, with players earning a free “Night’s Den” home.

Players choose between three factions and push through escalating encounters, essentially turning the zone into a seasonal activity hub rather than a static exploration space. This is a big shift.

ESO has done events before, but not dedicated, temporary zones with structured progression loops. It feels closer to systems you’d expect in live-service games like Destiny or Diablo, rather than classic ESO design.

If it lands well, don’t be surprised if this becomes the blueprint for future seasons. The team have already stated during the livestream that there are “plans to bring it back later in the year, and depending on its reception, it may be added permanently.”

What’s coming when. Note that these dates are not Australia/New Zealand dates, as they will occur one day later due to timezone. (Screenshot by TechAU)

PvP overhaul

Another one that’s been a long time coming is player vs. player combat in Cyrodiil. Brian Wheeler, Project Design Director for Combat & PvP, explains how the team “started a massive PvP journey [a] test campaign [with] a special ruleset for Cyrodiil PvP, with altered versions of abilities and character templates.” The goal here is to reduce the stress on the server, “allowing for truly large-scale battles” to take place. Players will experience smooth connection and minimal lag.

Many players don’t like getting into PvP because of the lag, so this overhaul removes one of the barriers for players getting into PvP. This system ensures everyone has equal abilities and stats, and aren’t bogged down by server performance or latency.

The team are still experimenting with healing and damage caps, and will be releasing rewards for players who participate in Cyrodiil, Imperial City, and Battlegrounds zones. Players can earn new titles, perks, skill styles, and armour visuals. This will be the only place you can these rewards, so make sure you jump into PvP. The rewards will rotate every six months, so there are plenty of chances to earn them.

Still coming in Season Zero

Not everything drops on day one. Some of the most impactful changes are staggered:

Challenge Difficulty (June 8)

This is a big one, long overdue, and highly requested. ZeniMax is determined “to not let outdated systems and bugs get in the way of the fun” as Kira Ross Schlitt, Lead of the Player Experience Improvements team said during the live stream. It’s called Challenge Difficulty, and was previously referred to as Overland Difficulty. The system is:

Opt-in

4 selectable difficulty tiers (these tiers mean you take increasing damage, and do reduced damage to enemies)

Increased rewards for higher difficulty (increased gold and XP)

A way to make open-world content actually engaging again for veteran players

For years, one of ESO’s biggest criticisms has been how easy overland content feels. This directly addresses that. It’s designed for players to “tailor their experience in overland and overland-adjacent zones to their liking” as stated by Finnigan. “The system is built to be able to add to it in future. This could take the form of new monster abilities, achievements, Golden Pursuits” all whilst giving you access to better rewards. Finnigan is super excited about this new feature and is highlights how choosing a difficulty setting doesn’t affect other players in your group. This is a huge win for players as many groups are comprised of both new and veteran players. The way this system is designed ensures players don’t become isolated.

For those Dragonknight players (like me), you’ll be able to earn a blue skill style in Season Zero.

Season One and beyond: things get weirder

ESO’s Season One arrives later in the year, and leans harder into story and experimentation.

What’s confirmed

Thieves Guild returns with a new storyline in a refreshed Glenumbra, that continues the original Thieves Guild narrative. It provides players with a Mythic item that is upgradable over time to make it more powerful.

The Thieves Guild returns with new quests, and also new gameplay. You can now hide in flower pots!

The Sage’s Vault: a puzzle-focused gameplay area (a nice change of pace).

Sheogorath is back so expect chaos, fourth-wall bending, and something a bit unhinged. These quests also take you across the whole world and it promises to be “weird”.

Sheogorath is back, and things are getting weird.

Favours: a new take on daily quests that are tied to specific characters and guilds. You’ll be sent all over the world, and completing these favours progresses the daily quests’ storyline.

Rumours: optional narrative scavenger hunts hidden throughout Tamriel. Follow the clues and crack the quests.

Dynamic World Events: can pop up anywhere in the world, scale based on the number of players who jump in, and have several stages.

The Sage’s Vault: a space between realms that safeguards a treasure trove. Access the space by completing the quests that take you all over Tamriel, and it’s not about damage or gear sets, it’s more about puzzles.

Access The Sage’s Vault by completing the puzzles.

Experimental ESO: naval combat and underwater exploration

Later in 2026, ESO is testing something completely different:

High Seas of Tamriel event

Naval combat

Underwater exploration

This is explicitly described as experimental. ESO has traditionally played it safe with core systems. This suggests ZOS is now more willing to prototype big ideas in limited-time formats (much like The Night Market).

Whether this becomes permanent content likely depends on how players respond.

Get ready for Solo Dungeons and underwater exploration.

More systems on the horizon

Beyond story and events, there’s a steady pipeline of gameplay additions:

Solo Dungeons: reworked versions of existing dungeons designed for solo play

Crimson Veldt Trial: first new base-game trial since 2014

These fill long-standing gaps, especially for solo players who’ve often been underserved in ESO’s endgame.

Also, we’ve seen the Dragonknight Class and two-handed skills already receive their refreshes with Update 49, and every class “will receive updates that will round out and modernise them in relation to the current state of the game” as explained by Wheeler. Plus a new Class Mastery skill line for each class is coming.

If you missed the Dragonknight rework from Update 49, here it is.

Looking further ahead: Skyrim (again, but different)

In early 2027, ESO heads back to Skyrim, but not in a way we’ve seen before.

What’s new

A completely new region of Skyrim (not previously in ESO)

Dynamic blizzards that affect gameplay

ESO’s first “Excursion Zone”

If the Event Zone is about temporary content, the Excursion Zone sounds like its permanent, system-driven evolution.

Are we going back to the land of winter?

The takeaway

Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk is less about a single headline feature and more about setting the direction for ESO’s future:

The Night Market introduces a new kind of zone

Challenge Difficulty fixes a long-standing issue

Future seasons bring both nostalgia (Thieves Guild, Skyrim) and experimentation (naval combat)

If you’ve been waiting for ESO to evolve—not just expand—this is the most interesting moment the game’s had in years. So jump back in, check out the new things with Update 49, and get ready for Season Zero’s launch on April 3.