Facebook’s news ban in Australia has major unintended consequences

This morning Facebook implemented a ban on News sites sharing content to Australians. While the ban was in response to a Media Bargaining code that asked Facebook to fund legacy media’s failing business models, the response has been a severe ban on almost any brand that shared news.

Under the proposed legislation, only organisations with an income of more than $150,000 per year were going to be eligible for payment from Facebook and Google. Despite that, we’re now seeing the ban implemented and Facebook pages are being banned left and right.

Initially it seemed like users couldn’t share URLs from sites identified as providing news, but the we’re now seeing many pages with historical posts now removed.

The list of banned pages now includes:

Bureau of Meteorology

NSW Fire and Rescue

Multiple Universities

Queensland Health

Australian Wildlife Conservancy

Cricket Australia

RACQ

Harvey Norman

Even Facebook’s own page.

Unfortunately members of the Australian Government imagined the population of 25 million people, was going to win against a business that developed a platform that serves more than 1.5 Billion users worldwide.

The sad outcome here is that thousands of businesses in Australia are now impacted by a dramatic drop in traffic via Facebook. Perhaps the more disturbing aspect is the emergency services that used the Facebook audience to distribute critical information.

After the impacts of COVID-19 and multiple lock downs, this is the last thing Australian business needs. It’s time the Government swallowed their pride and backed off this Media Code.

If you’ve found others, leave them in the comments below.

It’s not just news pages, @BOM_au has disappeared from Facebook pic.twitter.com/8SV1TYLLdD — Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) February 17, 2021

Well this is a dumpster fire. #mediaCode Fire and Rescue also blocked on Facebook. #auspol pic.twitter.com/2zJWtmrK02 — techAU (@techAU) February 17, 2021

Facebook has banned Facebook's own Facebook page pic.twitter.com/bvZGRaO77H — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) February 17, 2021

Sports organisations also caught up in the Facebook Aus news ban. Here's Cricket Australia @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/r5lEmdD5SR — Max Chalmers (@maxchalm) February 17, 2021

Facebook has just blocked all news outlets in Australia (both local and international news). Included in the ban is our state government's health department page which has critical rules about travel restrictions and other covid info. Bold move. pic.twitter.com/WCv3VIy6sq — Alistair Doulin (@Doolwind) February 17, 2021

RACQ's #Facebook page has been impacted by the broader Facebook changes, targeted at sites sharing news.



To stay up to date with RACQ news and information please visit https://t.co/WV4XfntFwi or follow us here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/r4i0gQKPVq — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) February 17, 2021

To give you an idea of the challenge of drawing a line between what is and isn’t news, our review of the Model 3 is blocked, but others are not.

Ok just tested sharing 2x Model 3 reviews.. I get banned, but @PaulMaric doesn't.. this is bad. #MediaCode pic.twitter.com/xvXVqPr4AQ — techAU (@techAU) February 17, 2021

Update

Facebook has reportedly issued a statement that says the Government Pages should not be impacted.