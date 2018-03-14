Fitbit launch Versa Smartwatch with 4+ days battery life

Fitbit have unveiled 2 new fitness devices, the Fitbit Versa and the Fitbit Ace. The Versa is a sleek smartwatch that offers features like 24/7 heart rate tracking, onscreen workouts, and automatic sleep stages tracking meet smart features like quick replies on Android, wallet-free payments, and on-device music. Unlike many other fitness devices in the past, this one has a killer 4+ days battery life.

The Versa is available for presale today, and if the features sound inviting, you’ll be parting with A$299.95 and see it on store shelves next month.

Given how advanced the technology health industry, its not surprising manufacturers like Fitbit are adding new features to their devices to differentiate from the competition. Fitbit also announced new female health tracking to help women track their menstrual cycle, view holistic health data in one place, and better understand connections to their overall health. Female health tracking will be available on-device for Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic users, and to all Fitbit app users starting in May 2018.

Co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, James Park said,

“As the wearables category continues to grow, Fitbit Versa fills a critical need in the market by delivering a beautifully designed, full-featured smartwatch that is easy to use at a very competitive price. Versa brings consumers the advanced health and fitness features Fitbit is known for, along with broad compatibility across mobile platforms and 4+ days battery life to provide users with a better picture of their overall health, making it stand out from any smartwatch available today.”

The Versa is also launching with new software, Fitbit OS 2.0. This upgrade brings a new personalised dashboard that provides a more simplified, intuitive and holistic view of your health and fitness data, bringing the best of our mobile app to the wrist, including:

Stats at a glance: See your daily and weekly health and fitness stats, historical activity, heart rate, and exercise summaries, action-oriented motivational messages, tips and tricks, and daily guidance – all on your wrist.

More personalised over time: Reminders, celebrations, logging, insights, sleep summaries and social challenges, with prompts to take actions based on your data, coming later in 2018.

Versa also offers all the health and fitness features Fitbit users love:

Personalised fitness guidance: Enhanced 24/7 PurePulse heart rate tracking, on-screen personal workouts from Fitbit Coach, vi 15+ Exercise Modes, Connected GPS, swim tracking with water resistance up to 50 meters, plus automatic activity and exercise tracking.

Take charge of your health and wellness: Use Sleep Stages and Insights to see how well you’re sleeping and set a restful sleep schedule, and Cardio Fitness Level to see how fit you are; move more throughout the day with Reminders to Move. A relative SpO2 sensor opens the potential to track important health indicators in the future, such as sleep apnea.

MD MPH, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Boston University School of Medicine and Fitbit Advisor, Dr. Katharine White said,

“Female health tracking will empower women with a greater understanding of their menstrual cycles in conjunction with their physical and mental health, as they start to recognise what are normal trends over time versus what could be an issue to share with their doctor. The nuances of the menstrual cycle have not been as widely studied across populations as have other areas in healthcare. This exciting development by Fitbit could help potentially create one of the largest databases of menstrual health metrics in the world, providing healthcare and research professionals with an unprecedented ability to study menstrual cycles and women’s health with real world data.”

The Versa features an ultra-thin, anodised aluminum case and is slightly tapered and angled in its design to fit small or large wrists. The rounded square corners display features a 1,000 nits, enabling easier readability in sunlight.

Versa offers a variety of stylish accessories so you can change your look based on your outfit or activity:

Classic accessories: Featuring new stain-resistant materials, these sleek, swim-ready bands are available in peach, grey, black, periwinkle and white.ix

Horween leather accessories: Using renowned and respected tannery Horween Leather, these hand-crafted bands offer a cool, casual look in cognac brown, midnight blue, lavender, and saddle with artisan-inspired tan stitching.

Stainless steel accessories: The stainless steel links and metal mesh bands give a polished look to elevate your style. Stainless steel links are available in black, silver or tapered silver; metal mesh bands are available in black or silver.

Designer collection: Fitbit and The Council of Fashion Designers of America invited select designers to submit accessory designs for Versa that showcased their vision for fashion wearables. Emerging designer PH5 was selected to create a new Versa accessory line, available exclusively at Fitbit.com later this year.

Fitbit Versa Special Edition: Offering two looks in one with exclusive woven bands inspired by athleisure trends in lavender with a rose gold aluminum case or charcoal with a graphite aluminum case, as well as a black Classic accessory band in box.

The Versa offers a range of smart features to help you manage your day and quickly get the information you need most:

Notifications and quick replies: View app, call, calendar, and text notifications from your smartphone, right on your wrist. Android phone users can send quick pre-populated or customisable replies to text messages and messenger apps (coming soon).

Music on your device: Listen to phone-free music anywhere using Bluetooth headphones like Fitbit Flyer, including 300+ songs from your personal music collection and now your own or curated playlists as well as Flow from Deezer.

Pay from your wrist: Leave your wallet at home and easily pay in any store where contactless payments are accepted with Fitbit Pay, supported by nearly 40 banks in 14 countries including Australia and Singapore, through American Express, Mastercard and Visa networks, with more countries and banks rolling out in 2018.

Apps and clock faces you want: Personalise your device by choosing from a wide range of apps and clock faces in the Fitbit App Gallery, including those from Fitbit, Fitbit Labs, and popular apps like Strava and Weather. The Fitbit App Gallery has more than 550 apps and clock faces available today, many of which developers are working to make available to Versa users soon.

Fitbit Labs: An R&D initiative introduced last year focused on accelerating innovation and driving behaviour change, Fitbit Labs is introducing a New Parent app to help parents more easily stay on top of their baby’s schedule. By logging their infant’s feedings, diaper changes and sleep, plus their own mood, all from their wrist, new parents can better understand the connections between their sleep and mood, and, over time, help build a healthy routine for themselves and their baby.

Broad compatibility: Versa is compatible across Android, iOS and Windows devices so you can use most smartphones.

Global VP of Hardware Partnerships at Deezer, Riad Hawa said,

“We are thrilled to offer Fitbit’s global smartwatch community convenient and easy access to the music they want to help them stay motivated on their fitness journey,” “With this partnership, we’ve made it easier to have relevant and fresh music on your wrist with Flow, a personalised soundtrack, and a wide selection of playlists – all without having to bring your phone when you’re exercising.”

Versa’s new software features are part of the latest Fitbit OS update, the operating system for Fitbit smartwatches. This software update will also be available for Ionic users.

New tools for developers

For those interested in developing for the Fitbit OS, Fitbit is also launching its first online simulator. This will allow you to easily build and deploy apps and clock faces for Ionic and Versa, without requiring a device of your own. By developing for multiple devices, you can increase the visibility of your app to reach Fitbit’s global, established health and fitness community.

Pricing and availability

Fitbit Versa is available for presale today on Fitbit.com and select online retailers tomorrow for $299.95 in black with a black aluminum case, grey with a silver aluminum case, or peach with a rose gold aluminum case. Fitbit Versa Special Edition retails for $349.95 and accessories range from $49.95 to

$139.95. Versa will be available in stores worldwide beginning April 2018, from leading Australian retailers.