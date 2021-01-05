Hisense VIDAA U5 smart TV OS speeds up by 20%, some will run Android OS

Hisense Australia has announced that it will launch a new version of its Smart TV OS in 2021. VIDAA U5 will up to 20% faster, making it much easier for us to switch between apps, dive into settings and more.

Hisense says their VIDAA U5 will be available across the majority of the Australian TV range in 2021.

Another nice inclusion is the addition of another streaming app, picking up the including leading sports streaming platform, Kayo, thanks to a new content partnership.

“Australians’ use of smart devices has accelerated this year, particularly with connectivity and content becoming a key part of our lives as we spent more time at home with family, enjoying the entertainment and light relief offered by our Smart TVs. At Hisense Australia we strive to continually improve and update our smart TV offering to ensure our customers have the best user experience possible. 2021 is no exception and we are very pleased to be introducing VIDAA U5. From advanced voice control functionality to the addition of new apps that will be a gateway to hours of new content, VIDAA U5 aims to make TV viewing easier and more enjoyable than ever,” he added. Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

Optimised user experience

Improvements to the system’s interface, performance and speed will significantly enhance ease of use, with VIDAA U5 boasting a 20 per cent faster launcher load time of just 1.7 seconds, smoother scrolling and a new optimised universal search.

A more compact and visual layout also improves the user experience by exposing more content on the screen to decrease the user’s browsing time.

“We anticipate the faster, more responsive OS interface offered by VIDAA U5 will be positively received by content-hungry Aussies, especially considering there will be even more entertainment and sports content to browse on the platform in the new year,” Chris Mayer Product Specialist and National Retail Training Manager at Hisense Australia.

The first of many new apps to feature on VIDAA U5 next year will be Kayo, in line with Hisense’s long-term passion for sport. Boasting the biggest line-up of Australian and international sports, Kayo offers new and live sports content as well as historic replays, meaning sports fans can keep up with every try, goal and big hit from throughout the years.

A new VIDAA SmartRemote Mobile App is also on the horizon for both iOS and Android mobile smartphone users. SmartRemote will allow TV owners to control their TV using their smart phone instead of a traditional remote. This can come in handy in busy households where remotes may occasionally be misplaced, ensuring no one misses out on watching their favourite programs or movies when they want to.

Completely hands-free voice control

Making voice control even easier is the introduction of far-field technology that effectively allows TV users to make commands using Amazon Alexa completely hands-free, without needing to press a microphone button on a remote.

This is because the TVs themselves will have integrated microphones that are equipped with sophisticated voice recognition technology that can pick up on commands across the room. The way far-field is designed means users are be able to use their regular tone of voice to carry out tasks like switching the TV on and off, turning up the volume or changing from one Stan program to another, without having to lift a finger.

Australians can take control of more than just their TV thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which will come built-in on Hisense’s 2021 TVs with VIDAA U5.

“This update means that your TV can be used as your main smart home hub. This means you can use it to turn your smart lights on, check your schedule for the week and ask for the latest news updates with an on-screen response, without needing a separate smart device.” Chris Mayer Product Specialist and National Retail Training Manager at Hisense Australia.

For consumers that do not want to take advantage of far-field technology or in-built Alexa and Google, both a hardware and software toggle is available to turn off these features for peace of mind.

Android TVs to be available

Now for the big announcement. Hisense has confirmed that at least some of their 2021 TVs will actually run, Google’s Android TV OS, rather than their own VIDAA U5 operating system.

Given they’re announcing the new version of their own software, on the surface, it does seem like strange timing to be announcing this. While I can’t go into the detail behind the reason why, or which models, these reasons will be unveiled shortly.

The good news is, whichever OS is on your TV, they’re both great options.

More information about these TVs and others in the 2021 Hisense range will be shared in the lead up to and during the Consumer Electronics Show, which is being held virtually from January 11 – 14, 2021.

To keep across the latest CES news from Hisense Australia, visit: https://ces2021.hisense.com.au/