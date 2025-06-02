Hisense’s new dryer boasts a record-breaking 10-star energy rating

Hisense is making a significant play in the smart home space, today unveiling its new Series 8i Washer and Dryer range in Australia. Designed for busy households, the new range focuses on smart integration, powerful performance, and impressive efficiency.

The standout feature is undoubtedly the dryer’s industry-first 10-star energy rating, making it a seriously compelling option for energy-conscious Aussies. The matching washer is also highly efficient, achieving a solid 5-star energy and water rating.

“At Hisense, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of home appliance innovation. We’re excited to introduce the Series 8i washer and dryer to the Australian market – the range is yet another addition to our premium offering that reflect our focus on sustainability and efficiency.



The Series 8i Dryer features an industry-first 10-star energy rating, while the Series 8i Washer holds a 5-star rating, helping Australians reduce their environmental impact without compromising on performance.” Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hisense Australia.

Unmatched cleaning performance

Hisense has packed the Series 8i washer with technology to ensure a deep and thorough clean every time. These features are designed to make laundry day less of a chore.

iJet technology Delivers a more powerful and efficient wash using a Dual Jet system to boost the efficiency of every cycle by up to 38%.

AutoDosing Removes the guesswork by automatically dispensing the perfect amount of detergent for each load, holding enough for up to 27 washes.

Elevated fabric care

The Series 8i Dryer is equipped with features to not only dry clothes efficiently but also care for them, reducing wrinkles and time spent ironing. Its speed makes it an obvious choice for fast-paced homes.

iCare steam technology Refreshes clothes and reduces wrinkles using steam, minimising the need for extensive ironing.

iDry technology Provides fast and efficient drying, capable of handling a 1 kg load in just 29 minutes or a larger 4kg load in under an hour.

Smarter technology for more convenience

Beyond raw performance, Hisense has integrated some clever design and technology features. The new range is built to be both stylish and practical for Australian households.

iPlay 3.55″ colour screen

A vibrant and intuitive display that provides more information on cycles and makes selecting settings effortless.

iFit slim-depth design

Perfect for tight laundry spaces, the washer has a depth of just 550mm while still offering a generous 10kg capacity.

SmartLink

As you would expect from a modern appliance, the Series 8i is all about connectivity. The Hisense ConnectLife app for iOS and Android allows you to manage your laundry from almost anywhere.

This allows the washer and dryer to communicate, with the washer sending program information directly to the dryer to automatically select the optimal drying cycle.

Smart Assist

Within the app, you can select the laundry colours, soil level, and material, and the machine will automatically use the perfect combination of temperature, time, and water.

“The laundry is an essential part of Australian households and we’re proud to deliver a new series which pairs class-leading technology and sleek design for a game-changing laundry offering that gives Australians more time back in their day doing the things they enjoy!



As always, the new offering signifies our growing presence in the category and represents our continued commitment to developing solutions focused on reliable capability, efficiency and convenience,” Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hisense Australia.

Pricing and availability

The new Hisense Series 8i range is available now from select major Australian retailers. The Series 8i washer is priced at A$1,199, while the Series 8i dryer is priced at A$1,499.

For more information, head to https://hisense.com.au/product-category/laundry/