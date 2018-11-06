While many people will watch the 2018 Melbourne Cup on TV, there’s a massive global audience that want to tune in. One of the easiest ways to live stream the race that stops a nation (and much of the world) is by watching it on Twitter.

Let’s face it, most of us use second screens to follow the conversation at #MelbourneCup so watching the race + tweets in one location is a solid approach.

This afternoon just before 3PM AEST, make sure you check out this link.

Twitter has partnered with Seven to give horse racing fans access live and exclusive content in more ways than ever before.

The live stream will be available to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter globally.

You can also access the live streams on Twitter at @FlemingtonVRC and @7HorseRacing, or via the free 7plus and 7Sport apps.

If you’re a hardcore racing fan and want more, then you should know that Australian Twitter users will also be able to live stream the marquee races of, Kennedy Oaks Day, and Emirates Stakes Day.

2018 sees the return of the Twitter Trophy to Flemington. The Twitter Trophy is race two of Kennedy Oaks Day and starts at 12:55pm AEDT.

Also mad props to PlayStation’s social account, with the wet weather, they’ve definitely had the best tweet so far.