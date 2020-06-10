LASER Smart Light Bulbs now cost just $10 to light your smart home

If you want to turn your home into a smart home, then one of the cheapest and easiest places to start is with lighting.

LASER has announced today some significant price reductions across its CONNECT SmartHome range, spearheaded by a range of $10 Smart Light Bulbs.

The new prices come off the back of an incredibly successful period since the range launched in late 2019. Connected lightbulbs like LIFX or Philips Hue, typically cost at least A$40 on the low end, up to hundreds of dollars for the most advanced.

Starting at just $10, Smart Light Bulbs are now cheap enough to consider putting them everywhere, while prices in the past caused people to add them in select areas.

Also available from LASER is a Smart Wi-Fi Plug which will now be $18, and a Smart Indoor Security Camera at $39.

The lights are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which allows you to use your voice to control them, or alternatively, you can use the CONNECT SmartHome app on Android and iOS.

Today’s pricing announcement further breaks down any remaining barriers to adoption of connected devices and provides an unprecedented opportunity to cost-efficiently embrace easy to install, modular options that can be incorporated into people’s daily lives with or without a smart speaker.

As Winter sets in, these products can combine to deliver a wide range of benefits around convenience, warmth, and safety.

From turning on your lights as you come home from work via the smartphone app, or pre-heating your electric blanket via the smart plug, adding smarts to your home can really help transform the way you live.

“As a proud and well-established Australian company, we are well positioned to service this category, challenge existing pricing structures, and provide customers with affordable options in creating their connected home, often for the very first time. In under a year, CONNECT has become a key driver of the smart home categories through our partnership with Harvey Norman, and today’s price reductions will only continue our drive to make this technology as accessible to as many people as possible.” . Managing Director Chris Lau

CONNECT SmartHome’s range of everyday Smart White LED Light Bulbs offer a range of smart lighting options to cover Australian households.

Available in 10W and 5W options across B22, E27 and E14 fittings, the White bulb allows you to control the warm vs cool white balance of the globe to suit the mood or occasion. The globes can be switched on/off, dimmed or scheduled using the free CONNECT SmartHome App or on any compatible smart device.

I would also like to see LASER add some downlights to this mix. While they’ll certainly work in lamps, many modern homes have moved away from these bulbs in the ceiling.

CONNECT SmartHome – Smart Wi-Fi Plug

A handy addition to your automated home system, the CONNECT Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Dual USB Charging Port gives you optimum control in managing your plugged device or appliance even when you are away.

It has a straightforward, low-profile design with short circuit and surge protection, for ease of use, safety and seamless blending in with your home’s aesthetic.

CONNECT SmartHome – Indoor Security Camera

With its compact and discrete design, the Connect Smart Security Camera is a great centrepiece for your surveillance system at home or in the office. Complete with motion detection, pan and tilt abilities and night vision, the camera is designed to be the perfect indoor, peace-of-mind device.

This smart camera features 720p HD image resolution, two-way audio and supports MicroSD cards up to 64gb.