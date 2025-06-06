LG loves making weird displays and here’s the latest touchscreen on a flexible stand

LG recently announced a new addition to its monitor lineup, the LG Smart Monitor Swing. This innovative 32-inch display won a CES 2025 Innovation Award and is designed to work for productivity and entertainment, without ever needing to be connected to a computer.

The new model, 32U889SA, will be available for purchase in Australia from July 2025 directly from LG’s website, following a pre-sale period in June. It features a stunning 4K display, a highly flexible stand, and for the first time in the series, full touchscreen functionality.

The standout feature is its new rolling stand, which offers incredible versatility and ergonomic adjustments. This allows you to easily move the screen to the perfect angle for any task, whether that’s working at your desk, watching a movie, or positioning it for digital art.

At its core, the Smart Monitor Swing boasts a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panel, delivering sharp text and vibrant colours. It runs on LG’s webOS smart TV platform, giving you direct access to a range of entertainment and cloud-based productivity apps.

Touchscreen functionality

A first for the Smart Monitor series, the new model offers full touchscreen functionality for more intuitive navigation and content-management.

Built-in speakers and connectivity

It also comes with built-in speakers that cater to audio needs without requiring external systems, and a variety of connectivity options – including USB Type-C with 65W power delivery and HDMI.

Auto pivot

The Auto Pivot function automatically adjusts the display orientation between portrait and landscape to suit the content being viewed, which is perfect for short-form video apps.

LG switch app

When connected to a PC, the LG Switch App allows you to split your screen into various layouts, customise monitor settings, and control multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse.

Brightness control

This feature contributes to an immersive viewing experience by adjusting screen illumination according to ambient lighting conditions.

“The new LG Smart Monitor Swing redefines versatility in the personal display category, offering users a one-stop screen solution for all their productivity and entertainment needs. LG remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering smart monitors that not only adapt to users’ lifestyles and interests but also support their creative pursuits.” YS Lee, head of IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing will be available in Australia from July 2025. Local pricing is yet to be announced.

For more information, head to https://www.lg.com/au