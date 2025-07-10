Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Simulator work pushes TeamViewer Tensor to the limits

Formula One is a sport where fractions of a second mean the difference between getting the champaign and trophy, collecting points, or not. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team understands this better than most, and they’re constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to gain that crucial edge.

Last night I had the chance to speak with Steven Riley, Head of IT Operation and Service Management, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, on the team’s use of TeamViewer Tensor in the driver simulator.

The team has a long-standing relationship with TeamViewer, even before it became an official partner. Despite the logo being on the car, they technically don’t have to use the product, but choose to, thanks to a deep familiarity with the product it delivering on strict reliability requirements.

Thse use of TeamView has expanded across the entire operation, from the factory and office to the track itself.

Before the team travel to a track to practice, qualify and race, they’ve done a lot of work in simulation. Thanks to cost-caps in the sport, the on-track time is extremely limited, which means teams rely on the sim, now more than ever.

For the team, they have the opportunity to try scenarios to land on the perfect car setup and for the driver, they have an opportunity to understand every aspect of a circuit, while providing setup feedback to engineers.

If everything goes well, there’ll be a good correlation between the simulator and race weekend, but if the car rolls out of Thursday and things don’t line up, the team back at base are into the sim, trying to find alternative setups on the fly, based on real-world conditions, that could differe from the forecasts.

This eternal game of being able to accurately simulate the enormous amount of variables the real-world presents is incredibly challenging. This can include tyre wear, aerodynamic setup, suspension travel, understeer, oversteer adjustments, fuel economy, weather and more.

To help deal with these challenges Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team use TeamView to remotely control the PCs that run the testing equipment, to power the driver dropdowns (the screen that drop down to the driver) as developed by race engineers, helping to relay critical information during the few seconds to minutes they have together during practice sessions at the track.

These displays can and do display competitor analysis, run plans, weather forecasts, and of course data about lap time as curated by the race engineers.

As you can imagine, the service that delivers this, must deliver a reliable and performance service, challenged by different connectivity around the world, and thankfully TeamViewer Tensor has delivered for the team.

Riley said there have been times where they push the boundaries of what’s possible with the product and have actually worked with the developers to improve the product and meet their needs.

The Simulator is critical for performance

This year, the simulator is playing an even more vital role, especially for rookie driver Kimi Antonelli. He’s using it extensively to familiarise himself with new tracks, learning the nuances of each circuit before he even sets foot on the actual tarmac. Both Antonelli and seasoned driver George Russell leverage the simulator to test different car setups, searching for the optimal configuration for each race weekend.

The simulator is so crucial that it’s even used during a race weekend itself. It allows the team to react to real-time problems, update car configurations, and contribute to on-track decisions without engineers needing to be physically present at the main factory. This ensures a continuous flow of data and operational feedback, which is absolutely essential for their racing programme.

Keeping the team productive, wherever they are

Steven Riley, Head of IT Operations & Service Management at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, elaborated on how TeamViewer Tensor addresses critical challenges faced by a global F1 team.

On the track, every second counts – so we need to ensure our technology implementations can keep up to ensure drivers and team members can access all the data they need in real time to make those split-second decisions to get us over the finish line.



We use TeamViewer across our digital workplaces, whether the office, the factory or at track, so when Christian approached us about new technology for the simulation, Tensor was the obvious choice. Due to the cost cap all our technology deployments have to deliver value. Steven Riley, Head of IT Operations & Service Management at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

TeamViewer Tensor is instrumental in ensuring the team remains productive and connected, no matter their location.

Remote PC Control

TeamViewer Tensor allows the team to remotely control the PCs that run the complex testing equipment within the simulator. This means engineers can access and manage these critical systems from anywhere, even when they’re travelling across different time zones.

Driver Dropdowns

The screens that drop down to the driver in the simulator are critical for providing real-time information. This includes competitor analysis, run plans, weather data, and other crucial information curated by the race engineers. TeamViewer ensures this vital data is always accessible and accurate.

Real-time Collaboration

With time being incredibly limited during simulator sessions – sometimes only a few seconds or minutes for critical adjustments – reliability is paramount. TeamViewer Tensor’s dynamic remoting functionality allows multiple users to connect to one machine, enabling collaborative problem-solving. This means engineers can work together to resolve technical issues instantly, without interruption.

Not only are the simulators a sensitive area, they’re also very secretive. We need to be able to trust that the data security is in place. With TeamViewer, we can have that peace of mind. The work in the simulator has an impact on the track so being able to push boundaries and enhance performance is a win for my team. Christian Damm, Simulator Development Engineer for the Team

Tackling connectivity challenges on a global scale

The Formula One category takes the teams on a journey around the globe, covering 21 countries across 5 continents as they tackle 24 race weekends. With such a global calendar, it presents significant connectivity challenges. The team travels to various circuits around the world, each with its own unique network infrastructure. Ensuring 24/7 availability of critical systems like the simulator is no small feat.

Working closely with TeamViewer’s development team, Mercedes has been able to overcome these hurdles. TeamViewer Tensor offers a higher bit rate and customisable colour settings, which is crucial for avoiding screen stuttering or freezing during simulator sessions. This ensures uninterrupted technical operations, even with fluctuating connectivity.

