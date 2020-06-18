580+ Microsoft Build 2020 sessions are now available on-demand

Microsoft’s Build Conference is typically a developer conference that attracts more than 5,000 attendees. This year, thanks to coronavirus, the event, like many, transitioned to a fully online event.

Just over a month on from the digital event, the entire session catalog is now available on-demand.

While physically attending training this year is pretty much off the cards, many businesses are turning to online, on-demand training to keep employee skills up to date.

These sessions help developers understand the future direction of Microsoft products. As Microsoft makes key announcements on products and services, Build offers a mechanism to understand how a developer would build on the Microsoft Platform, or an IT Pro would leverage the latest from Redmond.

This year you’ll find great sessions on the Power Apps platform, Azure Dev Ops, AI and ML, along with the latest info on Visual Studio and much, much more.

What’s kind of remarkable about this year’s Build conference is the normal ticket price of around US$2,395, was dropped and the event was free for attendees to tune in online. While it’s not clear how many actually attended online this year, more than 100,000 registered ahead of the May event.

In total, there’s a massive 578 sessions you can choose from and it’s available from https://mybuild.microsoft.com/sessions.