Microsoft Launcher adds widget for live Cricket scores

With the T20 cricket league series reaching the nail-biting knockout stages and the upcoming World Cup, Microsoft is helping cricket fans get to the live scores faster with their latest update to their Android launcher.

To enable this, just update the launcher and add a new widget to your homescreen, so the second you unlock your device, you’ll have the latest match scores right in front of you.

The widget updates automatically so when you unlock, there’s no waiting for a data fetch, you’ll always be up to date.

You can also customize the widget by choosing the teams you follow to ensure you stay on top of their performance no matter where you are. Have two favourite teams that are playing at the same time? No problem. The widget can support multiple matches so you can be on top of all the action without having to toggle between tabs.

Currently available as a beta version, you access the widget by signing up at aka.ms/getlaunched. Once you have the latest beta, go to the Launcher’s ‘Add Widgets’ page by pinching on the homescreen and selecting the cricket widget. You can also go to Launcher settings > Your feed > Glance and click on ‘Add Widget’, to enable the widget. Choose the teams you’d like to follow and let the widget do its trick.