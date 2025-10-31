Modern PCs, Smarter Security: More Than a Refresh

It’s easy to view PC refreshes as cosmetic updates in your organisation. Businesses get new designs, faster processors and maybe an updated chassis. While these enhancements are certainly welcome, the real significance of a device refresh strategy runs much deeper.

This is about more than just performance or aesthetics; it’s about also building a foundation of strong cybersecurity and business resilience. As we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month, now is the perfect time to explore how a modern PC strategy plays an important role in securing organisations.

The shift to hybrid work has fundamentally changed how and where work gets done, creating new opportunities and challenges. While employees enjoy greater flexibility, IT teams face an expanded attack surface. Endpoints are no longer safely behind the corporate firewall. Instead, they connect from home networks, public Wi-Fi and everywhere in between, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

Both Australian businesses and individuals are being targeted. In FY25, a cybercrime was reported every six minutes to the Australian Government’s national online system for reporting cybercrimes and cybersecurity incidents. Australian organisations that store customer data make especially attractive targets. For businesses of all sizes, the average self-reported cost of cybercrime per report was up 50 per cent overall ($80,850) compared to the previous year. For large businesses specifically, the average cost was $202,700 – up a whopping 219 per cent. [i]

As threats grow more sophisticated and costly, organisations must rethink even routine IT decisions through a security-first lens. This is where a strategic approach to the PC lifecycle comes into play, transforming a routine refresh into a critical security update.

The Hidden Risks of an Ageing Fleet

Holding onto older devices for too long might seem like a cost-saving measure, but it often creates hidden risks and expenses.

Across the globe, 1.5 billion PCs[iii] are currently in use across offices, schools and homes. Of these, 30 per cent are four years old or more.[iv] This older hardware cannot support up-to-date security features built into modern operating systems. To add to the security risk, outdated devices don’t even have neural processing units (NPUs) to take advantage of the latest AI advancements.

For example, many organisations have just recently been navigating the transition to Windows 11. This refresh cycle presents a pivotal opportunity to enhance security from the ground up. Windows 11 was designed with a security-first mindset, requiring hardware with features like a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. This chip provides hardware-based security functions, such as creating and storing cryptographic keys, that are far more secure than software-only solutions.

Attempting to run modern software on legacy hardware not only hampers performance but also leaves critical security gaps. Without the underlying hardware support, organisations can’t fully use the advanced protections that new operating systems offer, leaving them vulnerable to cyberattacks.

How Modern PCs help build a Secure Foundation

Threat actors are persistent, often targeting a single PC a dozen times throughout its lifespan. However, today’s commercial PCs provide a first line of defence in a zero-trust world. They integrate security features directly into the hardware and firmware, below the operating system layer. This provides a more resilient defence against attacks that aim to compromise software protections.

Consider the journey of a PC before it even reaches an employee. Supply chain security is a growing concern, with threats of tampering possible at any point from sourcing and manufacturing to shipping and delivery. Modern PCs from trusted vendors can include optional supply chain security measures. For example, a digital certificate created in the factory that allows organisations to verify component integrity and safeguard against tampering. This supply chain assurance helps ensure that the device arrives in its intended state, free from malicious modifications.

Furthermore, features like BIOS and firmware verification, as well as early attack indicators can help to keep the device secure and tamper-free while in-use. Credential security is also a critical need. Secure storage for end-user credentials can go a long way in protecting against identity attacks, one of the biggest challenges for organisations today. It is critical that you choose technology that provides the best possible threat protection today and gives you maximum protection into the future.

A refresh strategy for a resilient future

According to a recent global study, legacy systems consume up to 80 per cent[v] of annual IT budgets and organisations spend an average of US$30 million [vi] maintaining each legacy system. Viewing PC refresh as part of an organisation’s security strategy helps build a more resilient and productive enterprise. It’s an opportunity to empower employees with the tools they need to do their best work, securely and efficiently.

A proactive refresh cycle also helps organisations align their technology and business goals, shifting from a reactive, break-fix model to a strategic, secure one. And do keep in mind, security solutions need to work with your organisation to empower user productivity in a safe secure environment without unduly burdening their work practices.

This approach delivers tangible benefits. It reduces the burden on IT teams, who can spend less time patching vulnerabilities on legacy systems and more time driving innovation. It improves employee experience, as new devices offer better performance and secure access to corporate resources. Most importantly, this approach strengthens an organisation’s overall security posture against an ever-evolving threat landscape.

This October, as we focus on cybersecurity awareness, business leaders should look at their PC fleet through a new lens. See it not as a collection of devices, but as a key component of their security strategy. By investing in modern PCs, organisations are not just buying new hardware. They are building a more secure, productive and resilient future for their organisation.