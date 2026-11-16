Peloton’s camera-equipped Tread Vision is 22% off in Australia for Black Friday, taking it from A$4,999 to A$3,899

The Peloton Tread Vision is a connected home treadmill with a movement-tracking camera, a big swivel screen and the Peloton content library behind it. Normally this commerical grade treadmill is priced at A$4,999 which is substantial, but thankfully they’re participating in Black Friday sales this year, making the Tread (and Peleton bikes), more affordable.

For anyone who has been considering a Peloton, Australia’s Black Friday sale is offering A$1,100 off the Tread Vision. The discount is applied in the cart and takes the hardware to A$3,899, but that discount ends 30 November, so don’t put it off, act fast.

If riding is more your style, the Cross Training Bike is down to A$2,149 (from $2,600) and Cross Training Bike+ down to $2,799 from ($3,899).

You can buy the Tread Vision directly from Peloton at onepeloton.com/en-AU. Delivery and setup are included. I currently have a Tread Vision for review and having been through the delivery experience, the setup process takes the installers around 1 hour to complete, leaving you with a tead that’s ready to go.

If you would rather see it in person first, Peloton’s official store locator lists a Peloton pop-up at 14 Castle Street, Castle Hill, where the Tread Vision is on the floor, the store is staffed by Peloton experts and walk-ins are welcome. There are also Harvey Norman authorised retailers at Bondi Junction and Moore Park in Sydney, Chadstone and QV in Melbourne, and City West in Perth.

Delivery times are sitting around 1-3 weeks right now, so if you’re planning on buying yourself a Christmas present, then don’t put it off or risk missing out.

The membership you should budget for

A connected treadmill is only half the purchase. Peloton’s All-Access Membership costs A$65 per month and for that, you get access to a steady stream of live and on-demand content, with structured classes, to experiences of walking and running in places on the other side of the world.

It’s worthwhile remembering that if you share a love of fitness with others in the home, the one membership covers the household, with Peleton supporting multiple profiles, so the device and subscription can be shared.

If you decide at any time you want to opt out, you don’t need the membership to use the Just Run feature if you simply want to hop on and go.

A camera that watches your form

The feature that separates Tread Vision from a regular connected treadmill is the movement-tracking camera. During a run, Peloton IQ uses it for Run Analysis, looking at cadence and vertical oscillation, then giving you an efficiency score and tips on how to run more smoothly. I found this data to be really powerful in analysing your fitness progress and very motivating to improve.

The tread vision allows you to rotate the screen, for a strength, yoga or mat class, and the same camera is used for Form Feedback, with real-time tips on lifting form, repetition counts and body position.

The large, crisp, 23.8″ Full HD screen also tilts vertically by up to 50 degrees and rotates 180 degrees in each direction, which is how Peloton gets you from a run to a strength or yoga class without dragging a second screen into the room.



There are integrated Sonos-tuned 2.1 which provides a great audio experience when you’re working out, along with an adjustable cooling fan, a life saver when you’re feeling hot, you can push further and harder than ever before.

On the tread iteself, you’ll find a massive accessories tray, large enough to fit a 14″ laptop (2-in-1s work great folded back on themselves), a USB-C charging port, along with support for voice controls.

One of my favourites is the auto-incline option that can follow instructor cues, leaving you to focus on the speed of the workout. Speaking of speed, it’s incredibly easy to control the speed of the tread, just change it using the control knobs or jump buttons (full number jumps), which avoids the need to reach for the touchscreen mid-stride.

If instructor-led classes are not your thing, Scenic classes, Just Run, the Lanebreak game and an entertainment mode for apps such as YouTube, Disney+ and Kindle are all on the menu.

ReRuns is a feature I’m yet to explore, but allows you to capture an outdoor route, complete with elevation, and play it back on the belt.

Finally, for the data nerds, there’s a integrated heat-rate mointoring using 3rd party supported hardware devices such as the Apple Watch, Wear OS watches such as Samsung and Pixel, Fitbit, Garmin and WHOOP.

The bits that matter when it is in the room

Before you buy, it’s important to know, this is not a compact gadget. It’s not a toy, it’s a serious bit of equipment and does consume space. At 6’3, I’m glad I went with 2550mm cielings in the home, providing adequate space above my head (no ceiling fans).

The Tread Vision is 173 cm long, 84 cm wide and 168 cm high, and it weighs 143 kg. The cushioned belt is 150 cm long and 51 cm wide, with a 20 cm step-up height. Peloton asks for 61 cm of clearance at the front and on both sides, and 2 metres behind, plus a ceiling 51 cm higher than the user.

The speed range is 0 to 20.1 km/h, while the incline runs from 0 to 12.5% in 0.5% steps. Peloton advises of a user height range between 150 cm to 193 cm, a weight range of 48 kg to 136 kg, and a minimum age of 16.

Peloton Tread Vision specs

Spec Detail Usual Australian price A$4,999 Black Friday offer A$1,100 off, applied in the cart, taking it to A$3,899 Offer ends 23:59 AEDT on 30 November 2026, while stocks last Membership All-Access Membership required for classes and camera-powered features, listed at A$65 a month in the offer terms Screen 23.8-inch Full HD swivel display, 0 to 50 degrees of vertical tilt, 180 degrees of rotation in each direction Camera Movement-tracking camera for Run Analysis and Form Feedback Audio Sonos-tuned 2.1 system with front-facing speakers and a rear-facing woofer Belt Cushioned, 150 cm long x 51 cm wide Speed 0 to 12.5 mph (about 20.1 km/h), in 0.1 mph increments Incline 0 to 12.5 per cent, in 0.5 per cent increments Dimensions 173 cm long x 84 cm wide x 168 cm high Weight 143 kg Step-up height 20 cm User height 150 cm to 193 cm User weight 48 kg to 136 kg Minimum age 16+ Clearance 61 cm at the front and both sides, 2 m behind, ceiling 51 cm above the user Power 230 V, 50 Hz, dedicated grounded 10 amp circuit Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C charging, Ethernet via a USB-C adaptor (not included) Security updates Until at least 31 December 2033 Delivery Free delivery and setup Home trial 30 days, first-time Bike, Bike+ or Tread purchasers only, one trial per household Warranty Touchscreen and most components 12 months, drive motor and walking belt 3 years, frame 5 years. Void if the Tread is moved outside Australia.

Delivery, trial and warranty

Peloton includes delivery and setup, and I’d expect it to take up to 1 hour, maybe a little faster for installers that do a lot of these. I am in Albury Wodonga, but some remote locations may not be covered, and extra shipping charges can apply.

The limited warranty covers the touchscreen and most original components for 12 months, the drive motor and walking belt for 3 years, and the frame for 5 years. That cover is voided if the treadmill is moved outside Australia.

My take

Even at A$3,899, this is a lot of treadmill, and the A$65 a month membership is comparable to a gym membership, but one that’s in your spare room, meaning it’s incredibly convenient to get to your personal gym and to jump in the shower afterwards.

Sure, you can buy a very good unconnected treadmill for less, and you should, if all you want is a quiet belt and a speed control. What you are paying for here is content classes which really help with motivation, the data, analytics and gamification that Peleton offers. There’s a range of great features like the swivel-screen format that turns the same machine into a strength and yoga studio, and recommendations akin to a personal traininer that’ll help you improve your running and lifting form.

I have been living with the Tread Vision as a review unit, and it’s fair to say I’m addicted. I’ve already clocked up 7 workouts in a row, walk/run more than 25kms and lost 2kgs already, so early impressions are very good, it’s genuinely fun to use and challenge the body with a rewarding rush of endorphins when you’re done.

If you’re on the fence and close to buying, then you should definitely consider taking advantage of the A$1,100 deal for black friday this year, it may not be that cheap again for a while.

For more information, head to Peloton.