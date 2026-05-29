Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Massive Melbourne activation and global details revealed

Every year, Pokémon GO finds new ways to bring Trainers together, but this winter (yes, winter here in the Southern Hemisphere), Niantic is coming down under. To celebrate a massive ten years of community, discovery, and exploration, Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global is breaking the mold in the best way possible.

Whether you plan your weekend routes around PokéStops or you’re just looking for an excuse to open the app again, here is everything you need to know about what’s shaping up to be an unmissable weekend of raiding and catching.

The Headlines: What’s happening and what we know so far

The Pokémon GO global in-game event is officially locked in for Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, 2026, running for an extended nine hours each day from 10:00am to 7:00pm local time. Niantic is pulling out all the stops for the 10th anniversary, starting with two massive in-game debuts that fans have been waiting on for years:

Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y: The ultra-powerful, highly anticipated Mega Evolutions are finally arriving in Pokémon GO. You’ll be able to battle them in the newly introduced, high-intensity Super Mega Raid Battles to earn that precious Mega Energy. If you’re lucky, the Mewtwo you catch might even have its Mega Level pre-unlocked at Level 2 or 3.

Zeraora Makes Its Debut: Professor Willow needs your help investigating a new Mythical Pokémon. Trainers who log in over the weekend will pick up a Special Research line that leads to a guaranteed encounter with Zeraora, the Thunderclap Pokémon, appearing for the very first time in-game.

As if that wasn’t enough, the wild spawns are going to be absolutely wild. Niantic is promising the most diverse variety of species ever seen in the wild, rotating through different elemental habitats every hour. Over the weekend, all 18 Pokémon types will get their moment in the spotlight, making it the perfect time to grind out those elusive platinum type medals. This means different Pokémon types will be featured during various hours of the event. There will also be increased shiny rates, up to nine free Raid Passes per day, and exclusive Pikachu rocking Team Instinct, Mystic, and Valor hats. There’s a lot happening over the two days, so check out the website for the full details.

Melbourne Trainers: Prepare for the city’s biggest ever meetup

While the event is global, Melbourne Trainers have something extra special to look forward to. Melbournians like myself have recently missed out on in-person Pokémon GO events, with the Kalos Global Tour earlier this year and City Safari last year both receiving Sydney based events. Well this time, Victorians aren’t missing out. Across both event days, a huge, free in-person community activation is taking over Queensbridge Square, Southbank. Running from 9:00am to 6:00pm daily, this is officially slated to be the largest Pokémon GO event ever held in Melbourne.

If you happen to be in Victoria, this real-world celebration is the perfect excuse to head into the heart of the city. You’ll be able to:

Grab a free Pikachu sun visor.

Snap some photos at immersive, real-world photo opportunities.

Join massive community meet-ups, trade with locals, and team up for those heavy-hitting Super Mega Raids.

It’s also the perfect chance to cash in on half priced train tickets, so there’s almost no excuse not to show up.

Ticket prices and where to buy

Now for the best news of all: Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global is completely FREE. Yes, that’s right. Half priced travel into the CBD, and a free event, you can’t go wrong. In a massive shift for the annual summer event, Niantic has dropped the paid entry barrier. Anyone who logs into the app during the event weekend will get access to the core event features. This includes the Zeraora Special Research, the branching Mega Mewtwo Timed Research, and those highly sought-after boosted Shiny encounter rates, at absolutely no cost. Field Research is also resetting each hour, giving you the opportunity to capture special Pokémon.

Because the global event is integrated directly into the main app for free, no ticket purchase is required to join the global festivities. Just open up Pokémon GO on July 11 and 12 and start exploring. Note: For the ultra-dedicated players who want to travel or experience the real-world international iterations of GO Fest ahead of the global weekend, Niantic is hosting ticketed in-person events in:

Tokyo (May 29–June 1)

Chicago (June 5–7)

Copenhagen (June 12–14)

Base tickets for those specific international physical host cities sit around the $33 USD / ¥4,000 mark and can be purchased directly through the Official Pokémon GO Fest Website. And, you can even purchase physical merchandise that will be delivered directly to your door.

What I love about events like this is how they beautifully blur the lines between our digital and physical spaces. You’re not just tapping a screen in isolation; you’re walking, exploring your local backyard, and becoming part of a massive, shared global moment.

Mark your calendars for July, rally your local raid groups, and get ready for a weekend built entirely around adventure and community. See you out there, Trainers!