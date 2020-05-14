Randstad and WithYouWithMe partner to help Australians impacted by COVID-19, gain new tech skills

Randstad is a job seeking platform that has announced a new partnership with veteran education and employment organisation, WithYouWithMe. This new partnership aims to help candidates who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 economic downturn kickstart a new career in technology.

The opportunity is open to all Randstad candidates looking to make a career transition. Previously only available to veterans, now all active and passive job seekers will be given access to the WithYouWithMe Academy digital training courses in IT, cyber, robotics and data analytics.

WYWM’s testing suite matches candidates to new industries with the support from a career performance coach, backed by its academy courses to upskill job seekers in a few weeks. Out of 15,000 veterans who have been supported through the programme in the past 4 years, more than 81% who complete the testing successfully match to a new tech career, with access to complete upskill training to get job-ready.

Randstad ANZ CEO, Nick Pesch praised the great synergy between Randstad and WithYouWithMe, which has been expanded to support not only veterans, but now all Australian job seekers.

“I’m excited to announce that Randstad candidates will now be able to access WithYouWithMe’s full-tech skills program. With COVID-19 causing havoc in the economy, Australians are looking to take back control of their careers. At Randstad, we have made it our commitment to maximise future employment for Australians and contribute to the economic growth of the Australian society as a whole, by touching the work lives of 500 million people worldwide. Thanks to our unique collaboration, we can support job seekers to quickly transition into a tech career and find meaningful work in a growing sector.” Randstad ANZ CEO, Nick Pesch

WithYouWithMe CEO and Co-Founder Tom Moore said that he was excited about the opportunity for Australians to have access to the transition programs designed for the veteran community.

“What is currently happening to thousands of workers across Australia is difficult to watch, with many being forced to make career transitions. This is similar to the situation more than 5,000 Aussie veterans find themselves in each year. “Tech careers have been proven to be recession-proof, with companies still needing these core skills now and into the future. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Randstad to expand the program and give these same opportunities to thousands of others.” WithYouWithMe CEO and Co-Founder Tom Moore

To find out more about the Randstad Digital Skills program and to register for access today, visit https://information.academy/.