REVIEW: Play in Pink with the BLACKPINK x Razer Collection

We’ve seen Razer pull off some incredible partnerships over the years (as we recently covered), but their BLACKPINK collaboration might be one the most striking aesthetically pleasing flexes yet. Blending Razer’s signature high-performance gaming hardware with the iconic, bold aesthetic of K-pop royalty, the BLACKPINK x Razer Collection is built for gamers and BLINKs who want to play loud and shine unapologetically.

While we didn’t get our hands on the Razer Enki X BLACKPINK Edition chair for this review, we’ve been spending quality desk time with the core peripheral setup:

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless (TKL)

DeathAdder Essential mouse

Gigantus V2 Medium mouse mat.

Here is our breakdown of the ultimate pink-and-black desk upgrade.

Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless: The portable, soft-touch beauty

We haven’t had the chance to review Razer’s Ornata line on techAU yet, so diving straight into this BLACKPINK Edition was a treat. First off, the sheen-y pink finish on this keyboard is absolute perfection. It instantly transforms your desk setup with a vibrant, beautiful aesthetic. I love the wrist rest, which is detachable, making it a great choice for either your desktop setup, or taking on the go, as you can leave the wrist rest behind.

Unboxing the Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless. There’s a special Razer BLACKPINK sticker sheet rather than the usual Razer snake sticker. (Photo: techAU)

Under the hood, the Ornata V3 TKL uses Razer’s Mecha-Membrane switches. The typing feel is remarkably soft, delivering a cushioned response that keeps your fingers happy through long gaming or writing sessions. Crucially, they are exceptionally quiet compared to full mechanical switches. Whilst I love the crisp sound of a mechanical keyboard featuring clicky switches, these quieter mecha-membrane switches are an ideal choice if you’re working in a shared office space or late at night and don’t want to disturb everyone around you.

Visually, the lighting design is a real highlight here. Plug in the keyboard and it instantly comes to life with a gorgeous pink glow. The keyboard features low-profile keys, yet they sit subtly elevated off the base switches. This generous gap lets a stunning wash of light bleed out beneath the keycaps.

The colours in this keyboard and lighting are stunning. (Photo: techAU)

Whilst the pretty default pink mode lighting instantly catches the eye, you can launch Razer Synapse and dive into Razer Chroma to fully customise every key and lighting effect to match your personal vibe.

Fire up Razer Synapse and you have plenty of options to configure. (Screenshot: techAU)

For travelers, minimalist setup lovers, or gamers who prefer extra mouse space, the Tenkeyless (TKL) compact form factor is fantastic. Ditching the number pad keeps the profile light and easy to throw into a backpack. Plus, with two different adjustable height settings on the underside stands, finding your preferred typing angle is effortless.

Choose the ideal height of the keyboard with two feet adjustment options, and the choice to have no stand, giving you a total of three options. (Photo: techAU)

Razer DeathAdder Essential: The ultimate pink travel mouse

If you’ve read my review of the Razer Viper V4 Pro, you know how much I value an awesome, lightweight mouse for on-the-go productivity and gaming. The BLACKPINK Edition of the classic DeathAdder Essential has officially claimed the throne as my new favorite travel mouse.

It weighs in at just 96 grams and easily fits snuggly into my Razer mouse pouch and is stuffed in my bag for all my travels. Having a wired mouse for travel also means I don’t need to worry about charging it up, or pairing it on the go. It’s not as “fancy” as the Razer DeathAdder Pro, but for throwing in your bag and using out and about, it’s perfect.

The mouse really fits the aesthetic here, and again, receive another Razer BLACKPINK sticker sheet. (Photo: techAU)

Where the keyboard is a wash of bright backlighting, the mouse takes a sleeker, more subtle approach. It features just a single light source located right on the scroll wheel, and yes, it lights up in pure pink! Through Synapse, you can set the lighting to a static glow or a gentle breathing effect, but it will remain pink. There’s no RGB here, but curiously I really love it. It’s tasteful, clean, and looks super slick on any surface.

Together, they look gorgeous. (Photo: techAU)

The classic Razer DeathAdder shape fits naturally in the hand, making it ideal for tossing into a travel bag for remote work or LAN nights. The moment you open Razer Synapse, the mouse and keyboard sync up seamlessly, giving you a completely unified pink-and-black aesthetic wherever you set up camp.

Whilst I was out travelling at my latest event, my colleague noticed the beautiful pink mouse and excitedly exclaimed “BLACKPINK, as in the K-pop band? That’s so cool!” If you want to make a statement, then this is it.

I’ve taken my Razer BLACKPINK mouse to Sydney, Brisbane, and Singapore now. It’s the perfect mouse for travelling, and I receive a lot of compliments on its style and design. (Photo: techAU)

Razer Gigantus V2 and completing the vibe

We have looked at the Razer Gigantus V2 mousemats and were thoroughly impressed. The Razer BLACKPINK edition combines the smooth, consistent glide of the Gigantus V2 mousemat with the wonderful aesthetic of BLACKPINK. It really ties together the whole desktop look: keyboard, mouse, deskmat. The Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse moves effortlessly across the surface, and the pink border detail ties the entire mouse-and-keyboard combo into one cohesive work of art.

Overall, it’s one of the most visually appealing collections Razer has produced. (Photo: techAU)

As a sweet bonus for collectors, Razer is throwing in a limited-edition BLACKPINK photocard (randomised from four member designs) as a gift with purchase. It’s a neat touch that BLINKs will definitely appreciate.

As for the unboxing experience, you will absolutely love the way the Razer team has packaged these items. Check out my full unboxing video below.

Unboxing the box. The whole collection comes in a stunning box, complete with Razer BLACKPINK collectable cards. (Photo: techAU)

Grab this aesthetically pleasing collection

The BLACKPINK x Razer Collection isn’t just a basic re-skin; it’s a masterclass in desk aesthetics. Between the quiet, comfortable keys of the Ornata V3 TKL and the subtle, travel-ready portability of the DeathAdder Essential, Razer has delivered a lineup that balances real-world everyday functionality with an impossibly cool aesthetic.

If you love compact setups, need gear that transitions seamlessly from travel to gaming, and want to turn heads with pure pink style, this collection is an easy recommendation. You can purchase the collection now from the Razer website, with pieces starting from A$139.90.