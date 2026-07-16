Razer’s latest collabs bring seriously great vibes, so say goodby to old-skool grey

I remember a time when your keyboard and mouse was a dull grey colour. You were lucky to find a mousepad that wasn’t branded by Microsoft and was the size of a dinner plate. No one even knew how to spell ergonomic, let alone knew that it could be applied to computer chairs. No longer. There are so many cool peripherals out there from funky colours, to amazing collaborations, high performance gear, and RGB everything.

Now Razer have come out with some really awesome collections recently and I wanted to highlight them. If you read my write-up on the spooky Razer Gengar collection, you already know Razer been absolutely killing it with licensed gear lately. But this new wave of drops takes custom setups to a whole new level.

Razer Pikachu & Eevee Edition

I saw this collection leaked on Instagram, and hoped for the best that it wasn’t an AI generated meme. I am rewarded! For the Pokémon Trainers who want cheerful, cozy vibes over ghost-type mischief, Razer has delivered a dream setup with the Pikachu & Eevee collection. Dressed in a gorgeous, bright pastel pink and covered in adorable artwork of the two iconic Pokémon partners, this lineup is all about bringing feel-good energy to your daily routine.

The collection covers all the desktop essentials, including a lightweight Kraken V4 X headset, a low-profile Ornata V3 TKL keyboard with a magnetic wrist rest, a compact Cobra gaming mouse, and a mid-sized Gigantus V2 mouse mat featuring the duo taking a cozy nap.

What makes this drop so great is that it doesn’t compromise on the tech underneath the cute exterior. You’re getting Razer’s signature high-performance optical mouse switches, responsive mecha-membrane keys, and customisable Chroma RGB lighting underglow to make your setup sparkle. It’s an incredibly fun, vibrant suite that works just as perfectly for casual gaming as it does for brightening up your workday or school desk. Don’t walk, run!

Razer BLACKPINK Edition

If you want your desktop to radiate pure star power, the BLACKPINK x Razer collection is a total show-stopper. Designed for the BLINKs out there who want to bring that bold, main-stage attitude to their gaming setup, this limited-edition suite swaps out Razer’s classic green for a fierce black-and-pink aesthetic. The collection packs everything you need for a complete desk makeover, featuring the Razer Enki X gaming chair, the clicky Ornata V3 TKL hybrid keyboard, the trusty DeathAdder Essential mouse, and a matching Gigantus V2 mouse mat.

It’s the perfect blend of playful pop energy and everyday versatility, ensuring your setup looks great whether you’re grinding through ranked matches or streaming a concert binge. Plus, as a massive bonus for collectors, every single purchase scores you an exclusive, random BLACKPINK photocard featuring one of the members. You’ll definitely want to jump on this one before the spotlight fades, because once these are gone, they are gone.

Razer Espeon & Umbreon Edition

If you love Pokémon but want something a bit more celestial and mature than standard starter gear, the Razer Espeon & Umbreon collection is a beautiful alternative. Themed around the concept of “where light and dark play,” this suite transforms your desktop into a starry, moonlit battlestation. It captures the ethereal magic of the sun and moon Eeveelutions using a stunning misty, deep-space color palette accented by cosmic Chroma RGB underglow effects that tie the whole theme together beautifully.

Performance-wise, Razer has lined up some of their most reliable gear for this drop. It’s the same gear you’ll find in the Pikachu and Eevee collection, and includes the Kraken V4 X wired headset with velvety earcups, a low-profile Ornata V3 TKL keyboard, the ultra-precise Cobra mouse, and a smooth Gigantus V2 mat. The pixel-perfect tracking on the mouse and the tactile feedback of the keyboard mean it’s fully ready for high-stakes FPS or MOBA matches. If you want to mix and match it with the Gengar gear for the ultimate dark-mode Pokémon aesthetic, it fits right in.

Razer Wuthering Waves Edition

For the gacha and action-RPG crowd, the Razer x Wuthering Waves collection is bound to be an instant favorite. Forged around the explosive aesthetic of Rover and Danjin, this anime-inspired suite is specifically engineered for competitive players traversing post-Lament worlds. The centerpieces of this collection are seriously high-tier, featuring the tournament-grade, ultra-lightweight Viper V3 Pro SE wireless mouse and the hot-swappable BlackWidow V4 TKL HyperSpeed wireless keyboard for lag-free, mechanical precision.

To round out the ultimate gacha battlestation, the collection also includes the massive Gigantus V2 XXL mouse mat for sweeping mouse movements and the highly structured Iskur V2 X ergonomic chair to keep you supported through marathon grinding sessions. As a massive treat for fans, buying into this line hooks you up with physical Denia pins as well as crucial in-game redemption codes for Astrite, Shell Credits, and exclusive Sigils. It’s a gorgeous, premium crossover that gives you the exact precision you need to dodge and parry with confidence.

Get your gear now

Ultimately, Razer is doing a fantastic job of proving that high-performance hardware doesn’t have to look boring. Whether you want to deck out your entire room in K-pop pink, channel your inner Pokémon Master with some Eeveelutions, or lock in for serious action-RPG grinding with tournament-grade wireless tech, there is something in this new line of collaborations for everyone.

All of these collections are either available to buy now or open for preorders directly from the Razer Store, so if you are in the market for a desk upgrade that actually shows off your personality, it’s a great time to pick one up.