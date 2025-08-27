Get ready to stack, spin, and clear lines like never before. Red Bull Tetris has officially landed in Australia, and the road to the global finals is open to players of all skill levels.

Whether you’ve been playing since the Game Boy days or just discovered the joy of Tetriminos, this is your shot to prove yourself on the world stage.

How to Enter

Aussies can join the action right now by heading to the website or scanning the QR code found on the back of the Limited Edition Red Bull Tetris® Can. The qualifiers are open to anyone 18+, and all you need is your mobile to start climbing the Australian leaderboard.

Fans will also be able to take part live at PAX Aus 2025 from October 10–12, where the Red Bull Tetris activation will let hopefuls test their skills in person and lock in their best scores.

what's your high score on Red Bull Tetris 👾 pic.twitter.com/4Xu0hhhvIs — Red Bull Australia (@redbullau) August 12, 2025

Major Dates

Now until October 31, 2025: Online and in-person qualifiers open for Australian players.

October 10–12, 2025: Live qualifier event at PAX Aus in Melbourne.

November 14, 2025: The Australian National Final takes place at the Red Bull Gaming Hub (UTS, Sydney). The top eight players on the national leaderboard will go head-to-head in a 1v1 PC format showdown.

December 11–13, 2025: The World Final in Dubai, where national champions from more than 55 countries will battle for the title under the desert sky, with over 2,000 drones rendering a live playable game of Tetris in the sky above the Dubai Frame.

What’s on the Line

Winning your way through the National Final won’t just earn bragging rights. You’ll score a ticket straight to Dubai. The Australian champion will have their flights and accommodation covered and join the global roster of the world’s best Tetris players. At the World Final, the Australian champion will be competing for international glory and a share of the prize pool. The exact prize money details will be announced closer to the event. Beyond the gameplay, Dubai will play host to three days of immersive experiences, music performances, and appearances from special guests, making it one of the most ambitious Tetris events in history.

A New Twist on a Classic

Tetris is one of the most iconic games in the world, selling over 520 million copies across its 40+ year history. Red Bull Tetris® builds on that legacy with new mechanics, including power-ups, speed boosts, and even a unique Golden Tetrimino. With timed rounds and gravity shifts, the tournament is designed to test not only your puzzle-solving reflexes but also your adaptability under pressure.

Whether you’re playing online at home, stacking your way up the leaderboard at PAX Aus, or cheering on Australia’s champion in Dubai, this is an event that celebrates both the timeless simplicity of Tetris and the high-energy spectacle that Red Bull is known for.

So grab a Limited Edition Red Bull Tetris® can, scan the QR, and see how far your Tetris skills can take you. Go from your mobile screen all the way to the Dubai sky.