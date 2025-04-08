PAX Aus returns for 2025, but you better get in quick

Returning to Melbourne for the 12th time, PAX Aus brings the biggest and best technology and games to Australia. Landing at the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre 10-12 October 2025, PAX Aus will showcase top game publishers and the latest in hardware. If you’re keen to be part of the action, get in quick, because tickets are nearly sold out.

Tickets selling fast

Yes, you heard that right. PAX Aus 2025 isn’t until October, yet tickets are almost sold out. Three-day passes, which are $185 AUD at the early bird price, have already sold 90%. There are still plenty of individual day passes available for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at $75 AUD each. These are the early bird prices, which close tomorrow. If you miss out on the early bird sale, prices will rise, and you might regret it. Grab your tickets from the PAX Aus website.

Hey, guess what? IT'S HAPPENING. Like real soon. Single Day Early Bird Badges are closing TOMORROW! Don't miss your last chance get snag the best price on Single Day Badges by purchasing now. Gogogogogogo. https://t.co/4rGwiqDdsE #PAXAus pic.twitter.com/foEpj6h4iV — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) April 8, 2025

What can I expect at PAX Aus 2025

Last year, attendees got hands on with the latest hardware, witness cool light displays, watched the top esports teams battle it out, met their gaming heroes, and even participated in dodgeball. You can expect many of these fan-favourites to return to PAX Aus this year, along with the best in tabletop gaming, top AAA publishers, cosplay, and more. The exhibitor list is currently in the works, and schedule planning is well underway. Merchandise is already on sale and can be purchased alongside your PAX Aus ticket.

If you’re into hardware, tech, esports, gaming, and other pop culture, you don’t want to miss PAX Aus 2025. And if that hasn’t convinced you, check out what Lauren Luciani, Event Director for PAX Aus had to say:

Every year, we try to deliver the best possible experience for our PAX Aus audience, no matter what their gaming passion.

We hope to see you there. Welcome home gamers.