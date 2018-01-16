Redfoo is now a programmer working on the Ethereum blockchain?

Redfoo shot to popularity in the mid-2000s as part of LMFAO, but turn the clock forward 10 years and you’ll be surprised to learn Redfoo is now a programmer and is currently working on an Ethereum project. Yep, how times change.

The question about Redfoo came from math genius Adam Spencer, who asked and got a reply from Redfoo himself.

Coding! Currently figuring out how to build a Dapp using web3.js to read and write data on the @ethereumproject blockchain in the decentralized cloud using @ipfs. — Redfoo (@Redfoo) January 15, 2018

Reading through Redfoo’s timeline, it turns out he loves cryptocurrencies and between partying like a madman on stage, he’s spending plenty of time at the keyboard. Most celebrities waste their fortunes, but perhaps this is one instance where a celebrity has found a way to invest their time (and probably money) into technology.