Snapchat confirms it will comply with Australia’s age verification from December 10. Here’s how they will verify your age.

Australia is implementing the ‘Social Media Minimum Age Act’ and today, Snapchat has strongly voiced its disagreement with this classification, arguing that its service is primarily a visual messaging app used for close connections, not a traditional social media network. Despite their protestations, the company is committed to complying with Australian law as the deadline looms.

The new rules come into effect on December 10, meaning a significant chunk of the youth demographic will find their access to the app completely cut off. This is a tough pill to swallow for a company whose entire model is built around engaging a younger audience.

The mandate for age verification

Starting this week, the change process is already underway. Users who are believed to be under 16 years of age, either based on their declared age or through Snapchat’s own inferred age modelling signals, will begin receiving notifications. These alerts will arrive through multiple channels, including in-app, email, and SMS, outlining exactly how the new SMMA will impact them.

The crucial date is December 10, from which point all users flagged as potentially under 16 will be required to verify their age. This isn’t a simple tick-the-box exercise; Snapchat is rolling out a multi-faceted approach to compliance using third-party service providers.

One of the more unique and distinctly Australian methods is the ConnectID (Bank-verified) option. This secure process allows users to verify their age through a connection with an Australian bank account, leveraging established financial identity systems. It’s an interesting use of existing infrastructure to solve a new regulatory problem.

Alternatively, users can opt for a Photo ID scan. This method requires scanning a government-issued identification document, which is then scanned and validated by a third-party service, k-ID. Accepted documents include passports, drivers licences, and other state-issued identification cards.

The third and perhaps most contentious method is Facial Age Estimation. Users will be prompted to take a selfie, which k-ID uses an algorithm to estimate an age range. While this technology is becoming more common, it raises inevitable questions about accuracy and the potential for false positives or negatives.

The consequences of non-compliance

For those users under 16 who are unable or unwilling to verify their age, the consequences are stark and immediate. From December 10, their accounts will be locked, and this account suspension could last for a significant period. The lock-out is scheduled to remain in place for up to three years or until the user turns 16 and successfully reactivates their account.

This isn’t just about losing access to their friends’ latest snaps; it’s about losing years of digital history. Snapchat is strongly encouraging all affected users to download their personal data as soon as possible before the December 10 deadline. This includes precious memories, saved chats, or videos that are stored in their Snapchat account.

It’s also an administrative headache for users with paid services. All impacted users should immediately cancel any ongoing subscriptions they may have to Snapchat+ or Memories+. This preemptive action will prevent them from being charged for a service they will no longer be able to access.

The mood from Snapchat’s side is clearly one of disappointment and regret. They view this as a government overreach that negatively impacts their youngest users. The company is continuing to advocate for what it sees as more privacy-conscious solutions.

They propose that age verification should ideally happen at a higher level, such as the device, operating system, or app store level. This would be a universal solution, rather than forcing individual apps to implement potentially intrusive and varied verification systems. This argument is an echo of the broader industry pushback against fragmented regulatory requirements.

In a candid media statement, a spokesperson for the company expressed deep sadness about the situation:

“Snapchat is and has always been a visual messaging app, primarily used for connection with your closest friends and family. We know that for teens, maintaining friendships is a key contributor to happiness and well-being and are deeply saddened that young Aussies can no longer connect with their nearest and dearest via Snapchat. However, even though we strongly disagree with the government’s assessment that Snapchat is an Age Restricted Social Media Platform, we will disable accounts for users under 16 from December 10.” Snapchat spokesperson.

This quote perfectly captures the conflict between regulatory compliance and the platform’s core mission. It’s a clear signal that the company feels the new legislation fundamentally misunderstands how young people use their service for social connection.

The road ahead

The immediate future for Snapchat users under 16 is clear: verify your age or prepare for a lock-out. For those who encounter issues with the verification process or believe their account was mistakenly locked or deactivated, the company has provided a path for recourse. Additional information and support, including avenues for appeal, are available on Snapchat’s dedicated Help page.

This mandatory compliance marks a significant moment in the intersection of technology and government regulation in Australia. While the intention of the SMMA is clearly to protect minors online, its implementation is causing significant disruption for both the platforms and the users they serve. It’s a move that raises complex questions about digital identity, data privacy, and the role of government in managing the social lives of its younger citizens.

As the December 10 deadline fast approaches, thousands of young Australians will be forced to confront new digital roadblocks. It’s a definitive shift that will reshape the user base of one of the world’s most popular messaging apps.

For more information, head to Snapchat.com