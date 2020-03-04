Sorry kids, Coronavirus won’t get you out of school. Free upg to G Suite Enterprise edition.

Image source: Google

Something positive to come out of the spread of Coronavirus is a move by tech company’s to offer their digital platforms for free. If you need to work away from your school, either because you’re in quarantine, or your school is shut as a precautionary measure, Google has a way you can still get educated.

Teachers and students can stay connected and productive with G Suite and G Suite for Education.

In Hong Kong and Vietnam, where schools have already been closed, there’s hundreds of thousands of students already using Hangouts Meet and Google Classroom to join classes from home.

As more businesses adjust their work-from-home policies and adopt reduced travel plans in response to COVID-19, Google is helping to ensure that all globally distributed teams can still reliably meet online. Given most of us have cameras in our laptops and power and WiFi at home, there’s really no reason education or work has to stop (in most situations).

We want to help businesses and schools impacted by COVID-19 stay connected: starting this week, we'll roll out free access to our advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing capabilities through July 1, 2020 to all G Suite customers globally. https://t.co/OWWF7s5jjR — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 3, 2020

We’re committed to supporting our users and customers during this challenging time, and are continuing to scale our infrastructure to support greater Hangouts Meet demand, ensuring streamlined, reliable access to the service throughout this period.

Starting this week, Google will begin rolling out free access to advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing capabilities to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers globally including:

Larger meetings, for up to 250 participants per call

Live streaming for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain

The ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive

These features are typically available in the Enterprise edition of G Suite and in G Suite Enterprise for Education, and will be available at no additional cost to all customers until July 1, 2020.

Head over to Google’s learning center page to get started or follow the instructions outlined in our message to G Suite admins.