SpaceX announce Starlink Premium, speeds up to 500Mbps for high demand and business applications

A page has shown up on SpaceX’s Starlink site for Starlink Premium. This new larger design offers more than double the antenna capability of Starlink, delivering faster internet speeds and higher throughput for the highest demand users, including businesses.
Starlink Premium users can expect download speeds of 150-500 Mbps and latency of 20-40ms, enabling high throughput connectivity for small offices, storefronts, and super users across the globe.
Amazingly, there are still no long-term contracts, no data caps, and no exclusivity requirements.
What is different is the price. The hardware costs US$2,500 and the service costs US$500 per month. We can compare this to the standard Starlink price of US$499 for hardware and US$99 per month for the service to see it is a steep premium, for Starlink Premium.
To put this into perspective, many business connections offering this speed and unlimited data often cost far more, so in that context it does look like a decent proposition, assuming your business is using that connection to run a profitable business. For enthusiasts, it’s a bit of a stretch and for those with FTTP, its easy to find faster, cheaper plans.
SpaceX are taking orders now and deliveries start in Q2 2022.
More info at https://www.starlink.com/premium