TCL receives IMAX Enhanced certification for their 8K TV

TCL’s big 8K QLED TV, the X915, has received IMAX Enhanced Certification for its extraordinary audiovisual features and large display.

Given most of us won’t be setting foot inside of a cinema anytime soon, the TV in your living room is the best cinema you have.

TCL’s 8K display comes in 75″ and at that size, you really could sit back with some popcorn and feel like you’re at the movies.

“It is our absolute pleasure to gain recognition and partner with such an elite program as IMAX Enhanced. TCL Android QLED TVs have met the highest level of standards, and ensure the best color, contrast, clarity and sound on the market.” Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics.

TCL is one of the few TV brands that have met the stringent performance standards established by IMAX and DTS. The X915 features 8k Quantum Dot (QLED) Display and Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology, industry-leading sound solutions by Onkyo and Dolby Atmos immersive audio hardware.

IMAX Enhanced 8K QLED Performance

Powered by the latest Quantum Dot (QLED) Display Technology with measured 95%+ ultra-high color gamut (DCI-P3) and 1.07 billion level color rendering, X915 delivers deeply saturated reds, stunning greens and spectacular blues without the limitations of lower color volume or shorter life found in other color technologies.

X915 also offers amazing 8K picture quality with resolution of 33 million pixels. While we wait for more 8K content to be available, the current 4K content will be upscaled, using TCL’s AI Upscaling Technology that can optimize to 8K format automatically..

Its Local Dimming Technology enables precise backlight control that enhances contrast and imagery while HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision optimize picture to boost color saturation limits and beefing up the contrast.

IMAX ENHANCED Audio Hardware

The X915 also comes equipped with an industry-leading sound system, featuring hardware from Onkyo and sound technology supported by Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

You can pick up a TCL X915 8K TV for $5,999.