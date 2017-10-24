The 2017 Melbourne Cup Carnival will stream live on Twitter

Twitter has announced a deal with the Seven Network, and the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) to live stream the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. The main race won’t be geoblocked, so our friends overseas will also be able to tune in. to an Australian and global audience.

As well as ‘the race that stops a nation’, this year Twitter users can look forward to a live stream of the marquee races of AAMI Victoria Derby Day, Kennedy Oaks Day, and Emirates Stakes Day, live and free to Twitter users in Australia. Twitter will also feature additional premium highlights from the Melbourne Cup Carnival, including the racing action, fashion and celebrities, and a range of behind the scenes action.

All you need to do is head to melbournecup.twitter.com, via the free 7live App and 7live.com.au website or on @FlemingtonVRC and @7HorseRacing.

Twitter Australia’s Managing Director, Suzy Nicoletti said,

“Twitter is where the world of sport is happening every single day, and Australian sporting events don’t come more iconic than the Emirates Melbourne Cup. Live streaming the race that stops a nation was a huge success for us in 2016, with double the number of Tweets on the previous year, and #MelbourneCup trending number one in 12 countries, so we can’t wait to go bigger and better in 2017.”

Victoria Racing Club Executive General Manager Commercial Operations, Nick Addison said,

“We were thrilled to partner with Twitter to stream the Emirates Melbourne Cup to a worldwide audience last year, and we’re excited to be expanding this partnership in 2017, creating a truly global channel, ensuring anyone, anywhere can watch the Emirates Melbourne Cup. By leveraging the power of Twitter’s enormous real-time platform for reaction, commentary, analysis, and more, this partnership will again let Twitter users watch Seven Network’s exceptional production and interact with the action on and off the track as it happens.”

Patrick Moloughney, Seven’s Network Director of Sport Sales, said,

“Packaging the thrill of 7Sport’s expert coverage with even greater amplified content of the colour, movement and style that is the Melbourne Cup Carnival has allowed brands to get closer than ever before. In a combined 7Sport and Twitter offering, the packaging and partnership is a fine example of organisations collaborating to offer brands and consumers a heightened user experience.”

The live stream and highlight clips on Twitter will also include advertising packages with TV-style ad spots and pre-rolls. Content sponsors will include Tabcorp, Lexus and AAMI. The 2017 Melbourne Cup Carnival live stream on Twitter schedule is as follows:

AAMI Victoria Derby Day – AAMI Victoria Derby: 3:50pm AEDT, Saturday 4 November 2017 (Australia only)

Emirates Melbourne Cup Day – Emirates Melbourne Cup: 3pm AEDT, Tuesday 7 November 2017 (available globally)

Kennedy Oaks Day – Kennedy Oaks: 5pm AEDT, Thursday 9 November 2017 (Australia only)

Emirates Stakes Day – Emirates Stakes: 4:55pm Saturday 11 November 2017(Australia only)