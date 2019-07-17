The NBN has an adoption problem

Australia’s National Broadband Network is scheduled for completion next year. Currently the number of homes and businesses labelled ‘Ready to Connect’ is about to pass 10 Million.

The last NBN Co Weekly Progress Report was published on the 4th of July which as you’ll note, is more than a week ago, which means they’re late in publishing.

In the most recent report, the number of properties ‘Ready to Connect’ is 9.974 million, up from 9.93 million the week before. This rate of increase in the premises that are able to connect means the next time the report is updated, it’ll show we’ve now passed the 10 Million mark.

That figure is made up of properties that are Ready to connect in Brownfield and greenfield estates (new developments) via FTTP, FTTN, FTTC and HFC, as well as those on Satellite and Fixed Wireless.

While passing 10 million is an important milestone, NBN have an adoption problem. Only 5.56 million of those 10 million (or just 56%) have signed up to the NBN.

This means the capital outlay to connect those homes and businesses has been spent, but the project has just over half the potential paying customer base.

There are many reasons why the adoption rate is this low, but primary the reason has to be the negative perception around migrating to the NBN. There’s plenty of horror stories of bad connection experiences around the actual changeover, but also plenty of instances of people going backwards in their speed.

NBN Co publish detailed metrics like in May 2019, 89% of homes and businesses had their NBN equipment installed right the first time – compared with 91% in May 2018. The idea of these metrics was to show progess, but this is one that hasn’t improved in the last year, instead, things have gone backwards.

The NBN for many (like myself) have provided faster and cheaper internet and where that has happened, NBN Co needs to do a far better job (read: advertising campaign) to let Australians know these highly publicised issues are largely behind them.

The longer this continues, the more likely homes are to consider 4G/5G connectivity options and once a households finds that works for them, its unlikely they’ll ever become an NBN customer.