Ticketek and PayPal Australia partner to offer flexible, secure and convenient payments for fans

PayPal Australia and Ticketek today have announced a deal will allow you to buy tickets to your favourite entertainment events using PayPal.

Ticketek sell tickets to the most popular events in Australia including music, sport, entertainment, and VIP experiences.

As a result of the deal, Australians will be able to pay with PayPal and access PayPal’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution, PayPal Pay in 4, from within the PayPal checkout flow, across Ticketek’s platform.

With PayPal available on Ticketek, fans can confidently know they are buying tickets with a simple and trusted payment method supported by Buyer Protection and the security of PayPal’s platform which includes advanced encryption and real-time fraud detection to help keep transactions safe.

Making digital transactions using PayPal helps to protect your payment details and simply the transaction. Every transaction is monitored for suspicious activity, while customer data is safeguarded through strict privacy standards and industry-leading security protocols.

By integrating PayPal as a payment option on the Ticketek platform, we’re providing our customers with greater choice and convenience when purchasing tickets. It reflects our commitment to enhancing the ticket buying experience through meeting the evolving preferences of our customers. Cameron Hoy, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Global Ticketing, Ticketek Entertainment Group.