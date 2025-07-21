Ticketek and PayPal Australia partner to offer flexible, secure and convenient payments for fans

More
    PayPal Australia and Ticketek today have announced a deal will allow you to buy tickets to your favourite entertainment events using PayPal.

    Ticketek sell tickets to the most popular events in Australia including music, sport, entertainment, and VIP experiences.

    As a result of the deal, Australians will be able to pay with PayPal and access PayPal’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution, PayPal Pay in 4, from within the PayPal checkout flow, across Ticketek’s platform.

    With PayPal available on Ticketek, fans can confidently know they are buying tickets with a simple and trusted payment method supported by Buyer Protection and the security of PayPal’s platform which includes advanced encryption and real-time fraud detection to help keep transactions safe.

    Making digital transactions using PayPal helps to protect your payment details and simply the transaction. Every transaction is monitored for suspicious activity, while customer data is safeguarded through strict privacy standards and industry-leading security protocols.

    By integrating PayPal as a payment option on the Ticketek platform, we’re providing our customers with greater choice and convenience when purchasing tickets. It reflects our commitment to enhancing the ticket buying experience through meeting the evolving preferences of our customers.

    Cameron Hoy, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Global Ticketing, Ticketek Entertainment Group.

    PayPal’s inherent security and protections is why millions of individuals and businesses worldwide trust PayPal to manage their payments with confidence – and it’s what makes PayPal Australia’s most trusted online payment option.

    Our data shows that Australian consumers are over three times more likely to make a transaction when PayPal is offered at checkout, demonstrating the value the PayPal brand brings to this partnership. With PayPal on Ticketek, fans can check out in as little as seconds or choose to spread the cost with PayPal Pay in 4, using a flexible payment option they know and trust.

    Simon Banks, Managing Director, PayPal Australia.
